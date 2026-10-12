President Trump's new press secretary, 42-year-old Katie Zacharia, has backed numerous conspiracy theories prior to landing the enormous role in his administration.

Karoline Leavitt has now been officially replaced as White House press secretary, as Trump appointed former communications adviser Zacharia into the role on Friday (October 9).

The president described the mom-of-four as a 'devoted fan', as he wrote: "She has an unblemished record of support, and has been a loyal and brilliant supporter, right from the beginning."

She previously worked as a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and most recently served as a communications adviser for the Trump Media and Technology Group, which owns Truth Social.

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Following the announcement, Zacharia wrote: "Serving President Trump and the American people at this critical 250-year mark is the honor of a lifetime.

"President Trump has shown America that we can be great again, and he works to effectuate that greatness every single day.

Zacharia has long worked alongside the president. (@katiezacharia/Instagram)

She added: "His confidence is a true privilege, and his leadership is a blessing to this country."

But posts that the 42-year-old had previously shared have since come to light, in which she fuels some quite serious conspiracy theories.

One being Pizzagate, the unfounded theory that some high-profile Democrats, including Hillary Clinton, were involved in a child sex trafficking ring out of a Washington DC pizzeria called Comet Ping Pong.

"Why doesn’t Fox News do a 'feature' on what a pedophile Podesta is," she wrote on Truth Social in 2022.

In another post, the new press secretary added: "The radical left Hollywood elites are sick pedo cannibals. Change my mind."

Zacharia is also a mom-of-four. (@katiezacharia/Instagram)

She has also publicized her support for the QAnon conspiracy, which stemmed from Pizzagate.

The theory alleges that Trump is secretly waging a war against a child-abuse network supposedly made up of Democrats and Hollywood figures.

Details, supporters believe, are conveyed through coded messages from the president, and online posts from an anonymous account known as Q.

Zacharia wrote in 2022: "Did you notice Trump drinking bottled water last night during his announcement? He drank at least 2-3 times. I have not seen him do that at his speeches or rallies. It reminds me of Q posts 765, 767, and 847. Or was it a signal for something else; by land or by sea."

Despite her previous links to these conspiracy theories, Trump went on to say of his latest addition to the administration: "I am confident that Katie will deliver strong results for our country as the next White House Press Secretary, as she has the respect of, and will work fantastically with, the media, the American people, and my administration."