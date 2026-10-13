Trump's new Press Secretary Katie Zacharia calls her husband 'my president' in bizarre slip up in first ever press briefing
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Trump's new Press Secretary Katie Zacharia calls her husband 'my president' in bizarre slip up in first ever press briefing

Katie Zacharia spoke to press for the first time from the White House on Tuesday

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Topics: Donald Trump, US News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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