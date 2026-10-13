Donald Trump's new press secretary confused her husband and the president as she spoke to press for the first time on Tuesday (October 13).

The White House Press Secretary, Katie Zacharia, gave her first news conference from the capital following a weekend of rallies for Trump across the US ahead of the midterms.

Zacharia began her first ever press briefing by saying she is 'so honoured to work for President Trump and the American people as the new White House press secretary', before she went on to list a number of achievements by this administration.

However, there was a bit of a slip up during the conference in a moment Zacharia will likely want to forget in a hurry.

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The press secretary was asked by one member of the press how she was going to balance being a mother of four with her husband and children living out in California.

Zacharia confirmed they would all be moving permanently to Washington DC, as she confused her husband and Trump.

Check out the awkward moment here:

"This idea of not spending evenings with my kids is completely unacceptable, so my president... uh excuse me, my husband is out here," she said.

The press secretary made light out of the situation, as she joked: "That’s a good one."

Trump announced last week Zacharia would replace Karoline Leavitt as the White House press secretary.

In a Truth Social post, Trump described Zacharia, a former commentator for Trump Media & Technology Group, as ‘a loyal and brilliant supporter, right from the beginning.’

He wrote: “It is my Great Honor to have just appointed, as Press Secretary, Katie Zacharia. Katie currently serves as Senior Communications Advisor to Truth Social (Trump Media & Technology Group), where she has been outstanding!”

Katie Zacharia addressed reporters for the first time as press secretary on Tuesday (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Trump went on to describe his new press secretary as 'a native of California’ who previously served as 'Spokesperson and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the Department of Homeland Security'.

Trump added: “Katie is a distinguished Graduate of Pepperdine University, and the Pepperdine Caruso School of Law, an attorney, and a frequent Commentator on outlets, including Fox News and Newsmax.

"She was previously involved in my Campaigns, assisting in key Swing States, where we won 7 out of 7."

The president went on to call call her a ‘devoted fan and member of MAGA’ who he is 'confident’ will deliver ‘strong results for our Country as the next White House Press Secretary, as she has the respect of, and will work fantastically with, the Media, the American People, and my Administration’.

Karoline Leavitt worked as Donald Trump's press secretary for just over a year (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Why did Karoline Leavitt leave her position as Trump's press secretary?

After Trump said Leavitt stepped down from her role to 'spend time with her young children and family', it recently emerged that she has landed herself a new job with Fox News, which she is set to begin in November.

The New York Times revealed that she will be joining Fox News as an on-air contributor, as Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott noted that her unique experience will give her a 'distinctive view of the current political landscape'.

Leavitt said in a statement to the outlet: "I am grateful for the opportunity to continue appearing on Fox News Channel as an official member of the extraordinary team at Fox News Media.

"I look forward to bringing my unique perspective from my experience as White House Press Secretary, along with the same energy and candor that defied my tenure, to Fox’s millions of viewers across their many platforms."