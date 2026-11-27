JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have reportedly separated after being together for around a year and a half, according to US media reports.

A source close to Siwa spoke to PEOPLE, saying: “JoJo is really hurt. She loved him and gave everything she had to make the relationship work.

“For months, behind closed doors, she kept hoping things would change. But eventually, she realized that she deserved to feel just as loved and supported as she wanted him to feel.”

The source added: “Walking away wasn’t easy, and it doesn’t mean she stopped caring about him. She just knew she needed to choose herself. She genuinely wishes him well.”

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Neither JoJo Siwa nor Chris Hughes has commented publicly, or confirmed that they have separated.

The last time that Hughes featured on Siwa's Instagram page was on October 25, showing the pair posing together in a polish chrome elevator as they attended a Dancers Against Cancer event, with the post captioned 'a night to remember'.

Singer Siwa, 23, and Love Island UK star Hughes, 33, met while filming Celebrity Big Brother UK back in April 2025, and would begin dating around a month afterwards.

Siwa and Hughes together at the 2026 Dancers Against Cancer's Gala of the Stars at The Beverly Hilton (Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images)

The pair confirmed that they were together in June, and debuted on the red carpet together at Dancers Against Cancer's Gala of the Stars, which was hosted in Beverley Hills in October 2025.

At the time of their appearance on Celebrity Big Brother Siwa was in a relationship with Kath Ebbs, and the pair confirmed that they had separated after the show finished filming.

Siwa said at the time that her friendship with Hughes, as it was then, had not been a factor in her separation from Ebbs, and said that she identifies as queer instead of as a lesbian.

The relationship soon became serious, with the even reportedly talking about their 'dream ring' together.

“Randomly one day, [he and I] were at dinner together, and I was like, ‘What do you think my dream ring looks like?’" Siwa said, according to PEOPLE.

"And in my head, I knew that I would never design it myself anyways. But I [had] Googled it, and I found a photo that was my dream.

Neither Siwa nor Hughes has commented publicly on the split at this time (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

"And we were like, ‘All right. Show each other on the count of three,’ ” she told PEOPLE in October. “One, two, three. And we flipped it. And we were holding the same photo from Google!”

The relationship appeared to be getting more and more serious, as Hughes spoke to E! News in July 2025, telling them that Siwa was 'my best friend' and the 'love of my life'.

For her part, Siwa said after this that she had 'never craved a wedding' until she met Hughes, telling the Reign with Josh Smith podcast: "I’ve always wanted to just like go sign a piece of paper or go to Vegas ‘cause I didn’t wanna have a wedding, but now I’m like, ‘No, I want a ring and I want my Dad to walk me down the aisle and I want a first dance and I want butterflies.’ ”

UNILAD has approached representatives of JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes for comment.