The wife and daughter of a qualified pilot who died in a plane crash decided to take a commercial flight home from a family trip, meaning they avoided the crash.

Six people have been confirmed to have died after a Cessna 210 aircraft, a propellor-powered plane which can carry a pilot and up to five passengers, went down while travelling from New Orleans in Louisiana to Fort Myers in Florida.

The plane was being flown by 50-year-old Brent Stokes, who was the president of a marine contracting business.

Others on board the plane included Stokes' son Hunter Stokes, 16, Stokes' sister Arlyn Knox, 43, her husband Michael Knox, 43, and their sons Charles Holden Knox, 12, and Truett Knox, 10.

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Everyone on board the plane was killed, and an investigation is currently underway in relation to the case to figure out what may have caused the crash, which is being led by the National Transportation Safety Board and assisted by the Federal Aviation Authority.

A statement released by the Knox and Stokes families after tragedy said: “They died doing what they loved: celebrating the start of a wonderful holiday season with a fishing trip together, before heading home to be with the rest of our family.

Everyone on board the flight was killed (Facebook)

“In the middle of our grief, we are holding on to that, and to how much love they gave us and how much love surrounds us now. We will carry them with us always.”

Since the crash it has now emerged that Stokes' wife Dominique Stokes and their daughter Addison had been on the fishing holiday in Louisiana, and had also been travelling back to Louisiana, Newsner reports.

The pair had instead made separate travel arrangements, opting to take a commercial flight home instead of flying back to Florida with the others, meaning that they were not on board the plane during the fatal crash.

The reasons that Dominique and Addison decided to travel separately have not been publicly disclosed.

Previous reports have said that the plane had descended 10,000 feet per minute around half an hour after taking off from New Orleans, and crashed into the Gulf of Mexico between between Pascagoula, Mississippi, and Horn Island on November 24.

Following the tragedy the Federal Aviation Administration has said that air traffic control had lost contact with the aircraft at around 3.45pm.

A Cessna 210, the model of plane involved in the crash (Getty Stock)

Prior to losing contact with the aircraft, air traffic control at Gulfport–Biloxi International Airport had advised the pilot of some precipitation and adverse weather conditions in the area where the plane would be flying, however the cause of the crash has not yet been officially determined.

Air traffic recordings which were available on LiveATC.net indicated that Stokes did not make a distress call during the flight, and also didn't seem to report any problems.

Initially a search did not find the aircraft, instead locating a life raft and three life jackets in the water.

However, specialised divers from the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources have since carried out a search and were able to locate the bodies of everyone who was on board, which were located inside the wrecked fuselage of the aircraft