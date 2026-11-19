JoJo Siwa says dating a man hasn't stopped her from being a 'gay icon'.

The Dance Moms star, 23, has been in a relationship with Love Island UK alum Chris Hughes, 33, since 2025, after meeting in the Celebrity Big Brother house. While they were on the ITV reality show, Siwa was in a relationship with Kath Ebbs, and insisted she and Hughes were just great friends.

However, after leaving the house, Siwa and Ebbs went their separate ways, and she and Hughes took their relationship to the next level shortly after.

During a discussion about 'labels' and how they divide people on The Viall Files podcast, Siwa was asked whether she still considers herself an icon within the queer community.

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"I've got 'CEO of Gay Pop' tattooed on me, I'm in, I'm good!" she laughed.

Siwa and Hughes met on Celebrity Big Brother in 2025 (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

“First of all, you don’t have to be gay to be a gay icon," Siwa stated. "I’m in a relationship with a man. I’m not straight by any means. We were just in the E! News building, and I walked past a pansexual flag, and I literally looked at it, I was like, ‘Hell yeah, that's me!’” she added.

Siwa has previously addressed her sexuality and credited her experience on Celebrity Big Brother for making her realize that she no longer identified as a lesbian.

Speaking to Danny Beard on the show, she shared: "I think I've always told myself I'm a lesbian. I think being here, I've realised I am not a lesbian, I’m queer. And I think that's really cool.

"I'm switching letters! I've dropped the L and I've gone to the Q, baby! That's what I love about sexuality."

JoJo Siwa was in a relationship with Kath Ebbs before Chris Hughes (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

The celebrity couple made headlines earlier this week due to their public disagreement over their plans for the future.

“He told me today that kids are at least five years away. I said, ‘No',” Siwa admitted on Joely Live’s Pucker Up podcast.

Hughes insisted he didn't say that, which promoted the host to ask when they were thinking of starting a family together.

"She would have them tomorrow," Hughes exclaimed.

Siwa then added that she 'didn't want to wait much longer', having wanted children since she was 17-years-old.

The Love Island alum revealed he wanted to tie the knot before starting a family, and although the pair have sparked engagement rumors in the past, it doesn't look like Siwa is sporting an engagement ring just yet.