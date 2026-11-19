A list ranking the 100 greatest film stars of all time has sparked backlash online, with fans branding it 'upsetting' and 'woke'.

Pulling together a list of the greatest film stars of all time was always going to be a contentious task, with generations of actors, different genres and decades of cinema to consider. Inevitably, not everyone was going to agree with the final selection, but Variety's ranking has clearly hit a nerve - and quite frankly opened a can of worms that even the Avengers couldn't put back.

The critics who worked on the ranking claimed that they had to use their 'heads, hearts, guts, and our fantasy lives' to compile the list, but it's seemingly gone down like a led balloon.

Marilyn Monroe took the top spot as their No. 1 movie star of all time, and the decision didn't sit well with everyone.

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"Marilyn Monroe is number one??? Are you kidding me?," one user wrote.

Film fans were far from impressed with the ranking. (Baron/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Humphrey Bogart, Charlie Chaplin, Jack Nicholson and Katharine Hepburn, went on to make up the top five.

But it was the inclusion of several younger stars, including Zendaya, that particularly ruffled feathers among fans.

Michelle Pfeiffer, Julie Christie, Bruce Willis and Mel Gibson were also notably left off the list, as well as Captain Jack Sparrow himself, Johnny Depp.

"How is Johnny Depp not in the top 100 movie stars of all time?," one questioned.

As another added: "Which is more upsetting Johnny Depp didn't make the list, or that Zendaya is on the list?"

Others, meanwhile, were less than convinced by the outrage, dismissing the controversial ranking as little more than ‘engagement bait’.

Johnny Depp did not make the cut. (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

One film critic said: "Look, we all know what these lists are for. They're made for clicks, they're made to start arguments, and, well, here I am clicking and baiting for argument.

"Mission accomplished, Variety."

So who are the 100 greatest movie stars of all time?

The list, according to Variety, goes a little something like this...