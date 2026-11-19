A list ranking the 100 greatest film stars of all time has sparked backlash online, with fans branding it 'upsetting' and 'woke'.
Pulling together a list of the greatest film stars of all time was always going to be a contentious task, with generations of actors, different genres and decades of cinema to consider. Inevitably, not everyone was going to agree with the final selection, but Variety's ranking has clearly hit a nerve - and quite frankly opened a can of worms that even the Avengers couldn't put back.
The critics who worked on the ranking claimed that they had to use their 'heads, hearts, guts, and our fantasy lives' to compile the list, but it's seemingly gone down like a led balloon.
Marilyn Monroe took the top spot as their No. 1 movie star of all time, and the decision didn't sit well with everyone.
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"Marilyn Monroe is number one??? Are you kidding me?," one user wrote.
Humphrey Bogart, Charlie Chaplin, Jack Nicholson and Katharine Hepburn, went on to make up the top five.
But it was the inclusion of several younger stars, including Zendaya, that particularly ruffled feathers among fans.
Michelle Pfeiffer, Julie Christie, Bruce Willis and Mel Gibson were also notably left off the list, as well as Captain Jack Sparrow himself, Johnny Depp.
"How is Johnny Depp not in the top 100 movie stars of all time?," one questioned.
As another added: "Which is more upsetting Johnny Depp didn't make the list, or that Zendaya is on the list?"
Others, meanwhile, were less than convinced by the outrage, dismissing the controversial ranking as little more than ‘engagement bait’.
One film critic said: "Look, we all know what these lists are for. They're made for clicks, they're made to start arguments, and, well, here I am clicking and baiting for argument.
"Mission accomplished, Variety."
So who are the 100 greatest movie stars of all time?
The list, according to Variety, goes a little something like this...
- Marilyn Monroe
- Humphrey Bogart
- Charlie Chaplin
- Jack Nicholson
- Katharine Hepburn
- Sidney Poitier
- Marlon Brando
- Tom Cruise
- Toshiro Mifune
- Barbra Streisand
- Clint Eastwood
- Cary Grant
- Julia Roberts
- James Dean
- Clark Gable
- Bette Davis
- Tom Hanks
- Ingrid Bergman
- John Wayne
- Denzel Washington
- Robert Redford
- Greta Garbo
- Sean Connery
- Elizabeth Taylor
- Harrison Ford
- Audrey Hepburn
- Meryl Streep
- James Stewart
- Brad Pitt
- Grace Kelly
- Paul Newman
- Al Pacino
- Judy Garland
- Spencer Tracy
- Vivien Leigh
- James Cagney
- Catherine Deneuve
- Leonardo DiCaprio
- Rudolph Valentino
- Jane Fonda
- Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers
- Dustin Hoffman
- Marlene Dietrich
- Julie Andrews
- Steve McQueen
- Robin Williams
- Shirley Temple
- Warren Beatty
- Marcello Mastroianni
- Diane Keaton
- Kirk Douglas
- Joan Crawford
- Bruce Lee
- Robert De Niro
- The Marx Brothers
- John Travolta
- Jodie Foster
- Gene Kelly
- Arnold Schwarzenegger
- Sophia Loren
- Elvis Presley
- Orson Welles
- Faye Dunaway
- Russell Crowe
- Michael Caine
- Will Smith
- Robert Mitchum
- Daniel Day-Lewis
- Dorothy Dandridge
- Jack Lemmon
- Matt Damon
- Nicole Kidman
- Barbara Stanwyck
- Robert Downey Jr.
- Pam Grier
- Burt Lancaster
- Ryan Gosling
- Gregory Peck
- Divine
- Sean Penn
- Liv Ullmann
- Morgan Freeman
- Robert Pattinson
- Kate Winslet
- Burt Reynolds
- Timothée Chalamet
- Whoopi Goldberg
- Lillian Gish
- Nicolas Cage
- Lauren Bacall
- Kristen Stewart
- Shah Rukh Khan
- Joaquin Phoenix
- Emma Stone
- Philip Seymour Hoffman
- Eddie Murphy
- Alain Delon
- Zendaya
- Sylvester Stallone
- Henry Fonda
Topics: Film and TV, Celebrity, Social Media