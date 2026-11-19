Jax Taylor has revealed that he has been diagnosed with cancer, describing it as the ‘scariest time of his life’.

The Vanderpump Rules alum, 47, opened up about his health in an Instagram post on Wednesday (November 18) after keeping his diagnosis private for the last few months.

"Back in July, I woke up one morning in horrible pain and ended up in the hospital with kidney stones," he penned. "What I thought was just a kidney stone turned into something I never imagined."

Taylor's CT scan showed a tumor on his left kidney, which he later found out was cancer.





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"I lost my father to cancer, so hearing that word just broke me. It put me in a really dark place," he continued.

His father, Ronald Cauchi, died in December 2017. "My heart is broken, I lost my best friend and the best man I have ever met last night," Taylor tweeted at the time.

"The hardest part was the waiting. Knowing there was a tumor growing inside me while trying to go about my life like everything was fine," Taylor, who is father to five-year-old Cruz continued in his recent post.

"It’s crazy how you can act like everything is normal when deep down you’re a mess."

The reality star, who was previously married to Brittany Cartwright, revealed he had recently undergone a five hour surgery which removed his tumor.

"But it was a lot larger than they thought so we are waiting on the pathology results," he added.

Taylor's tumor has now been removed (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

Taylor went on to thank his 'amazing girlfriend' who has 'been his rock through all of this'.

"She’s not just my partner, she’s my best friend and I feel so insanely lucky to have her in my life," he added, while also thanking his surgeon.

The former SUR worker is currently dating Lori Krebs. They made their relationship public earlier this year, when Taylor confirmed he was 'taken'.

Taylor concluded the lengthy statement by telling people not to take their health for granted, which he claims he did for many years.

"Next week on November 28 will mark my 2 year sobriety anniversary and I’m so proud," he added.

Taylor was first launched into the public eye when he appeared in the first series of Bravo's Vanderpump Rules in 2013. Taylor departed the show in 2020, after appearing on the show for eight seasons.

He then went onto star in The Valley, alongside his former wife, Cartwright, which documented the breakdown of the couple's relationship. They publicly announced their separation in 2024.



