Chrishell Stause and Christine Quinn were both original cast members when Selling Sunset premiered on Netflix in 2019.

Quinn has now spoken about where she stands with her former co-star, telling US Weekly in an interview published Wedensday that she has no lingering resentment.

"I never had a problem with Chrishell. I don't hold grudges. It's not who I am," she said.

Asked about Stause's recent split from longtime partner G Flip, Quinn offered some sympathy.

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"I can bond and relate to anyone who's going through a breakup," she said. "I never met G. I wish [Chrishell] all the best."

Christine Quinn is going through a divorce from estranged husband Christian Richard. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Quinn is currently going through a divorce from estranged husband Christian Richard.

She added that any tension did not come from her side.

"The animosity wasn't from me," she insisted, "I was willing to be in rooms with her."

Quinn, 38, left the series ahead of its sixth season and is back for Season 10 following Stause's exit after Season 9. She said she would have been open to returning even if Stause, 45, were still part of the cast.

“Even though we had disagreements, I could still show up to work. So I wouldn't have a problem filming with her. Would it be comfortable? Probably not for her. But she's doing her own thing [now]. She was on for nine seasons. I don't think she wants to be on the show anymore.”

Chrishell Stause announced her departure from Selling Sunset in November 2025 after nine seasons. (Photo by (Brianna Bryson/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Despite having no bad blood, Quinn admitted she felt 'vindicated' by Stause's behavior in the seasons after she left.

"I was definitely right about Chrishell," she said. "People's eyes were opened."

The author of How to Be a Boss Bitch also said it was time for several of her former co-stars to go because 'the energy was getting dark and vile, and it wasn't fun for anyone.'

"Some of these girls are just bad leftovers, and if you leave fish out too long, it reeks up your house," she said.

"It was time, we needed a mix-up."





What caused the feud between Christine Quinn and Chrishell Stause?

The tension traces back to the early days of the show.

Stause arrived as a new agent at The Oppenheim Group, a luxury real estate brokerage, while Quinn was a seasoned top employee. Stause also joined the cast just months before news broke of her divorce from Justin Hartley.

In July 2020, Quinn revealed that the former couple had been in couples therapy. Stause, an alum of Days of Our Lives, subsequently called Quinn ‘desperate’ on social media, and the two continued to fight until Quinn's exit.

Christine Quinn and Chrishell Stause were both original cast members when Selling Sunset premiered in 2019. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

What did Chrishell Stause say about leaving the show?

Her departure was announced in November 2025 after nine seasons.

“I've vacillated back and forth with this decision in the past,” she told Bustle at the time.

“I have to be honest - having come from nothing, it's really hard to turn something like this down.”

“I've gotten to a place where I don't need the show financially,” she noted. “I'm lucky to have other forms of employment because it's no longer good for my mental health.”