Selling Sunset star Chrishell calls out ex Jason Oppenheim after he posts bizarre Tesla video
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Selling Sunset star Chrishell calls out ex Jason Oppenheim after he posts bizarre Tesla video

Chrishell Stause called out her ex on social media after he claimed he was going to buy 10 Tesla cars

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: X/@OppenheimJason

Topics: Tesla, Elon Musk, Celebrity, Twitter

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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