Selling Sunset star Chrishell calls out ex Jason Oppenheim after he posts bizarre Tesla video

Selling Sunset alum, Chrishell Stause, has issued a scathing response to her ex Jason Oppenheim’s video online which showed him sitting in his Tesla car.

Chrishell and Jason got together two years after the agent began working for The Oppenheim Group for Selling Sunset in 2018.

Two months into dating, the pair went public, but in December 2021, they broke up.

At the time, Chrishell said they simply wanted different things, and in 2022, found love with Australian singer, G Flip.

Advert

The pair went on to marry in 2023, and while there hasn’t been any public bad blood between Chrishell and Jason thus far, that might change.

Claiming he was ‘fangirling’ over Elon Musk, who is the founder of Tesla, Chrishell replied to Jason’s video on Threads.

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim are now exes (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

There, she told him: “Coming up on season 10 of Selling Sunset: Being a c*ck for Elon.”

Following on from that, she attached an article from The Guardian with the headline: “Child sexual abuse survivor alleges Elon Musk’s AI chatbot used photos of her to generate new illegal images.”

Musk has denied knowledge that Grok ever produced ‘any naked underage images’.

The video in question Christa was replying to, was one in which Jason was seen sitting in his Tesla, as he made what he called a ‘public service announcement.’

This included him urging everyone to purchase a Tesla with driverless technology.

“Guys this is the most important video that I’ve ever posted,” he said in the clip. “I just bought a Tesla, and the full self-driving capabilities are life changing.”

He then asked Grok AI in his car to drive him to The Oppenheim Group office, showcasing the technology’s capabilities.

He admitted to texting and sending emails while driving, and said it was safer for him to do so with the car’s tech, and claimed: ““It’s 25 times safer than the distracted driver, and I’m a distracted driver quite often, because I’m texting or checking an email or I’m on the phone.

“This self-driving technology is removing the biggest risk in my life.”

“I was on the phone with my brother last night, and I made him buy one,” he said, referencing Brett Oppenheim.





“He bought one while we were talking,” said Jason, before revealing he had gifted his Bentley to his dad, because his Tesla meant he no longer ‘has no need for it.’

To top it off, he revealed his plans to purchase 10 of his Oppenheim Group employees their very own Tesla.

He said: “I’m buying 10 of my employees a Tesla with FSD. It’s 8x safer than the average driver. There’s nothing more important than the safety of you and your loved ones.”

Tesla’s range in price from between $36,990 for the base Model 3 up to $114,990+ for high-end Cyberbeast, per SolarReviews.

The driverless add-on subscription is then an additional $99 per month.

There aren’t currently statistics that back up the figures of safety he mentions, but many enjoy the safety net of being able to use voice-activated texting so they can drive without feeling like they’ll get into an accident.