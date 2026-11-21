It's a question many spend a lifetime wondering. What is heaven like, does it exist, and is it what we see in the movies?

During the latter three decades of his life, 18th-century Swedish scientist and theologian Emanuel Swedenborg claimed to have experienced the spiritual world first-hand, including the rich and varied life of heaven. He devoted much of his later life to document these experiences, believing his spiritual senses had been opened, allowing him to enter the spiritual world and communicate with angels and spirits.

One of his most famous pieces of literature, Heaven and Hell, published in 1758, offered a detailed account of what he believed awaited us beyond death.

During a recent episode of the Swedenborg & Life podcast, hosted by Curtis Childs, the hosts sat down for a deep dive into Swedenborg findings, including what he claimed a day in heaven would be like.

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Emanuel Swedenborg claimed to have experienced the spiritual world first-hand (Photo by Heritage Art/Heritage Images via Getty Images)

"Every morning from the houses and around the public squares, you hear girls and young women singing songs of great sweetness," he wrote in his 1768 work Conjugial Love .

"The sound fills the entire city. Each morning, the song embodies one particular feeling related to spiritual love.

"That is the way the voices sound and the mode the song is in convey a given feeling so well that we experience the song as that feeling itself," the account continues. "The song flows into our souls as we listen and stirs in us the feeling it corresponds to."

Speaking on the description, host Dr. Jonathan Rose added: "What's so interesting to me about this is that this was written hundreds of years ago before any kind of internet or anything remotely like that. And yet, isn't this describing work from home? People close their doors, close their windows, and everybody's on exactly the same schedule.

"So whatever that work is, he doesn't describe exactly what they're doing, but they're in there. They're doing something."

The Swedenborg & Life Podcast is hosted by Curtis Childs (Swedenborg & Life Podcast/YouTube)

According to Swedenborg's account, once the morning songs came to an end, the doors and windows of the houses were closed and the city fell silent. Everyone then turned their attention to their work and daily responsibilities.

Although many people believe that heaven would look like 'another world' with clouds and angels, Swedenborg described it as being something 'much more familiar'.

He believed the afterlife contained beautiful landscapes, gardens, houses and thriving communities, where people continued to enjoy meaningful and fulfilling lives. He also described music, games and other forms of entertainment, suggesting that the afterlife was full of opportunities.

At the start of the podcast, Childs can be heard saying: "Not a lot of people get that heaven isn't just sitting around looking at God all day.

His co-host, Dr. Jonathan Rose, added: "No, it's doing things you love and socializing, and there's a lot of fun involved."