The Pentagon has released more UFO footage following Donald Trump's promise to release files on all things alien-related.

The POTUS declared back in February: "Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

The first batch of files were then released in May as part of Trump's so-called Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters (PURSUE) program.

Donald Trump ordered the declassification of files on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) earlier this year (Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)

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Fast forward to yesterday (November 20) and the eighth batch of files were released, which included apparent video footage of UFO that was recorded in the Middle East in 2020.

The 20-second black and white video shows a circular light moving past a ship from right to left. The moment was captured from an infrared sensor aboard a ship.

When asked for further details on the footage by The Independent, the Pentagon said: "We are not providing any comment or assessment on the files overall or on any specific file, so that the American people can make up their own minds regarding the files."

Yesterday's release also included a drawing of what two people claimed to have observed near Indian Trails on Lake Erie, Michigan, in 1957.

The Pentagon website says of this document: "At approximately 10:05 p.m. local time, two observers reported a single silver-gray, bell-shaped object, with an apparent size comparable to a basketball, and a visible division between its upper and lower sections, featuring possible lights or portholes, and emitting a high-pitched humming sound.

"The observers reported that the object initially appeared similar to a falling object, then leveled off at an estimated 1,500 feet and traveled from south-southwest to north-northeast for approximately 8–10 seconds before being obscured by trees. The report estimated the object’s speed at about 225 mph and distance from the observers to be approximately 150 yards."

An Air Intelligence Information Report included a drawing of an apparent UFO (The Department of Defense)

Another newly-released file from 1952 reported that there had been 'a phenomenal increase in the number of Flying Saucer reports'.

It document read further: "Requests for information have poured in on the Air Force, including an official query from the White House. Finally, on July 29, General Samford held a press conference in which he stated, that analysis showed 'no pattern of anything remotely consistent with any menace to the United States;' that recent Washington sightings were possibly due to 'temperature inversions,' others to ionized clouds, ice formations, etc.; that instrumentation would be emphasized henceforth in the Air Force study.

"He emphatically stated that the unexplained sightings could not have resulted from any experiments or tests conducted by the United States."