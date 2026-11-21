A number of unpublished government files relating to Bigfoot have recently been made public, including details of a 1982 Forest Service investigation into alleged Bigfoot footprints.

On October 15, the US Department of Agriculture agency released files online called 'Bigfoot/Sasquatch Records', which had details of the investigation, as well as alleged encounters with the creature dating back to the 1940s.

A document dated 18 June 1982 detailed an investigation carried out in the Mill Creek watershed of the Umatilla National Forest.

"On June 16th, you requested that I accompany a group into the Mill Creek Water-shed on the 17th to investigate a reported find of 'Big Foot' tracks in the Low Creek drainage," it began. "This memorandum is to document the findings of this trip."

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Government files have been quietly released (Getty Stock)

Investigators, including biologist Rodney L. Johnson, examined alleged footprints at two locations, with one print measuring approximately 15 inches long and 7 inches wide.

However, the biologist concluded that the footprints were a 'clever attempt to perpetrate a hoax involving your office or agency, in order to lend authenticity or credibility to the general public'.

He also added that he believes they were made by 'using some kind of soft planter or rubber coated foot', and that the 'stride of the tracks did not change with slope'.

The biologist stated that he believed the tracks were made by someone who had 'normal access to the area' and was 'very knowledgable' and interested in Bigfoot.

Elsewhere, was a six-page document by Leo T. Kinney, which detailed a group of hunters in the 1940s who alleged to have experienced 'tracks, a strong odor and a grunting sound'.

The account read: "We found out that we all had a very uneasy feeling and could feel chills running up and down our backs."

There is no credible scientific evidence that Bigfoot exists (Getty Stock)

Is Bigfoot real?

At this current period in time, there is no credible scientific evidence that Bigfoot exists, and a number of sightings in North America have seemingly come from animals including bears. No body, skeleton, or DNA has been found.

The modern legend originated in the forests of the Pacific Northwest. Its cultural roots, however, date back to Indigenous traditions.

Examples of similar legendary creatures include the Loch Ness Monster or the Yeti.

Recent 'Bigfoot sightings'

One of the most recent alleged 'sightings' came in 2024, when a nine-second clip posted to TikTok, claiming to have spotted the creature.

The short clip saw the figure look over to the camera, showing an ape-like face, before the person filming appears to run away and the video ends.

However, the video's authenticity was never verified, and many viewers remained skeptical about whether it showed a genuine creature.