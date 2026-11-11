Officials issue warning as rabies cases surge in US city with locals advised to look for symptoms
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Officials issue warning as rabies cases surge in US city with locals advised to look for symptoms

There are numerous signs to look out for that could signal that an animal has rabies

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Image

Topics: Health, New York, Animals, US News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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