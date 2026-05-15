An expert has issued a warning about the symptoms of a sexually transmitted infection described as 'rain rot'.

The STI is spreading across Europe and has been found among a number of men, although it usually occurs in livestock such as sheep, horses and cows.

The US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported nine cases of the STI among men in Barcelona. Here's what to look out for...

What is rain rot?

Officially known as dermatophilosis, the condition is caused by the bacteria dermatophilus congolensis.

Although symptoms aren't severe, they can cause discomfort from crusty, scabby patches on the skin and an itchy rash with scaly legions.

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The infection has been reported in nine men in Barcelona (CDC)

Patients have also reported small, fluid-filled blisters and puss-filled pimples.

Dr Lawrence Cunningham told Metro: "What makes this bacterium unusual is its ability to survive in both wet and dry conditions.

"What rain rot does is create crusty, scabby patches on the skin that can get quite uncomfortable if left alone.

"The main concern is a secondary bacterial infections if the skin gets badly damaged, particularly from scratching the affected area.

"Left untreated, there’s a small risk of the infection reaching deeper tissues, but with proper medical attention, serious complications are rare."

It can be treated with antibiotics (Getty Stock Photo)

How is the condition transmitted?

Exposure to an affected animal makes people particularly at risk of contracting rain rot, which takes its name from being more commonly found in tropical regions.

"People handling animals without gloves, grooming them, treating wounds, are the ones most at risk," Dr Cunningham explained.

"From what I’ve seen, it’s almost always farm workers or vets who pick it up, and usually after repeated or prolonged contact rather than a single brief touch.

"But most clinicians could go their entire career without seeing a confirmed case. I’ve only come across a small handful myself."

Dr Cunningham explained that while transmission between humans is rare, it is possible with direct skin-to-skin contact.

"Given these recent reports about transmission in certain communities, I’d point to intimate contact. Prolonged skin-to-skin exposure where the bacteria has enough time to transfer and take hold," he added.

Those reported affected by the CDC had no known contact with animals, however they reported similar symptoms and had partners with similar lesions, too.

The good news is that the condition can be treated with a course of antibiotics, especially when the infection is caught early.