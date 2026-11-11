Man who's spent $1,300 stockpiling food for 100-day lockdown reveals what will be worthless in an emergency

A British man who's spent close to $1,300 stockpiling to survive a 100-day lockdown has detailed the one thing he feels will be worthless in the event of the emergency.

After Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, Ian Ferguson, 71, decided to purchase hundreds of cans, including stews, soups, beans, curries, rice pudding and fruit.

Some four years later, Ian now has 600 cans of food and he doesn't plan to stop anytime soon.

The Brit believes six tins a day would be more than enough for himself and could last him at least 100 days.

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In his survival kit, Ian also has wind up radios, camping stoves, sleeping bags, water filtration tubes, an axe, saw, and other basic tools needed to collect survival supplies from nearby woods.

The Brit has been stockpiling for the past four years (SWNS)

He said: "There's a phrase 'nine meals between mankind and anarchy'. 'That's three days. Imagine you didn't eat for three days.

"These days everyone is so impatient and intolerant it would probably be three meals before anarchy.

"You've got insurance on loads of things in case something bad happens, so what's your insurance for having food in the house?"

Ian then went in to claim that money would essentially become worthless in the event of an emergency, particularly when the 'supermarkets run out'.

The man from Weymouth, Dorset, continued by saying that he's not concerned about the expiry dates of his tinned food.

"People are obsessed with use by and sell by dates," he added.

"They then go buy cigarettes with pictures of cancer-full lungs. We're very selective about what warnings we're going to heed.

"Obviously supermarkets want you to keep buying."

Ian went on to express his concerns surrounding the digital space and referenced the cyberattacks we've seen on supermarkets and water companies in recent times.

Ian has expressed his concerns surrounding the future (SWNS)

"Once the shops are empty, every supply chain is basically digital," the taxi company owner continued. "It's not some bloke with a clipboard and a pen writing what you've got.

"When it goes down, nothing will happen. Everything will freeze.

"I think we need to keep physical money to keep autonomy and flexibility in this system.

"People used to want tangible money. When your battery is flat on your phone, if there's no machine working, it means nothing to you."

As for things Ian believes will be useful in the emergency that he doesn't have in his inventory, the Brit has spoke highly of the importance of solar panels.

He continued: "Food isn't the only answer. This whole thing isn't about me sitting there watching people starve.

"Someone who may have solar panels might still have heating. I'm 71, I'm not buying solar panels now. I hope the kindness of humanity would come out."