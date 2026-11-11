Man who's spent $1,300 stockpiling food for 100-day lockdown reveals what will be worthless in an emergency
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Man who's spent $1,300 stockpiling food for 100-day lockdown reveals what will be worthless in an emergency

Ian Ferguson has been stockpiling food since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: SWNS

Topics: Food and Drink, UK News, Life

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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