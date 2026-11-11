11-month-old survives being buried alive in a dog crate for 24 hours as father arrested

Police in South Carolina said they could hear an 11-month-old boy's cries as they rushed to dig him up after he'd been buried alive in a dog crate for up to 24 hours.

Koah Sharpe was discovered on Tuesday inside a wire crate wrapped in a towel and covered by shallow earth, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

His father, Michael Comer, 25, had been arrested the previous night on suspicion of burglary while Koah was still missing. He has not been charged relating to his son's disappearance.

Sheriff Koon said rescuers heard the baby crying as they dug into freshly disturbed soil around 50 yards from the home of Comer's father.

Advert

Koah was taken to a hospital, where he was receiving care. Koon said he hoped the child would make a full recovery.

At a news conference, Koon described the moment the infant was found: “We found little Koah, 11 months old, buried alive, clinging to life, crying - the most joyful sound you ever heard of a crying baby.”

The child was reported missing on Monday, prompting a search involving local, state and federal agencies. (Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

The sheriff said a towel may have helped Koah survive by creating an air pocket and 'provided enough air' for him to remain alive during the estimated 24 hours underground. Cooler weather may also have helped.

The search began after Koah disappeared while in his father's care.

NBC News reported that the child's grandmother, Patricia Comer, had been looking after him before leaving for work, with another caregiver expected to arrive.

By the time that person reached the home, Michael Comer and the baby were gone, Koon said.

A friend went to the home around 11 a.m. to drop off baby formula, but nobody answered.

Patricia Comer said she became concerned, left work and returned home. She said her son had left with Koah.

The child was reported missing on Monday, prompting a search involving local, state and federal agencies.

Around 100 first responders took part in the search.

Deputies had visited the home of Comer's father and found its doors open and baby belongings inside, but no sign of the father or child. Searchers later noticed freshly disturbed earth in woodland.

When they began digging, they heard Koah crying beneath the ground and rushed to free him. The crate was about two feet square.

Michael Comer, 25, was arrested on suspicion of burglary while his son was still missing. (Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

Charges against Michael Comer after baby's rescue

Comer was arrested on Monday night after officers found him in an outbuilding in Batesburg. The sheriff's department said he was arrested on suspicion of burglary and resisting arrest.

Authorities were working with prosecutors to determine whether additional charges would be brought in connection with Koah's disappearance.

A motive had not been established, and it was not immediately clear whether Comer had an attorney who could comment.

Patricia Comer said she was shocked by the allegations against her son and described them as ‘pure evil’.

She said she felt hurt by people blaming her, adding: “If I could have prevented this, I would have done everything in my power.”