11-month-old survives being buried alive in a dog crate for 24 hours as father arrested
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11-month-old survives being buried alive in a dog crate for 24 hours as father arrested

More than 100 emergency responders joined the search for the 11-month-old

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Lexington County Sheriff's Department

Topics: South Carolina, Crime

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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