Warning: This article contains discussion of rape and sexual assault which some readers may find distressing.

Following Russell Brand's ten year and six month prison sentence, a criminal defense expert has spoken about what the disgraced comedian could have been sentenced to if he had pleaded guilty.

While Brand, 51, pleaded not guilty to all charges brought against him throughout his trial, he was found guilty on four out of the seven criminal charges.

He was sentenced to nine years for rape, plus 18 months, nine months and eight months for three counts of sexual assault. However, according to an expert, this could have been reduced if he pleaded guilty.

How much shorter could Russell Brand’s sentence have been, had he pleaded guilty?

Marcus Johnstone, a solicitor and managing director of PCD Solicitors, told UNILAD: "His sentence would have been reduced by one-third had he pleaded guilty at the earliest time (first hearing).

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Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in jail (Photo by Zeynep Demir/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"A change of plea part way through the prosecution process would likely have earned him a 25% discount. A guilty plea immediately before trial would usually attract a 10% discount," the expert further explained.

Although Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison, he was told by the judge during his hearing that he is required to serve two thirds of this behind bars. He is likely to spend the rest of his sentence on licence.

'Brand took his chance at trial'

Explaining the 'discount for a guilty plea' further, Johnstone said: "Any discount for a guilty plea would be reduced from the sentence imposed. A nine year sentence would be reduced to six years. The two-thirds rule would then apply.

"Brand took his chance at trial. To some extent it worked – he was found not guilty of two counts of rape and one indecent assault."

Brand pleaded not guilty to all charges brought against him (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Overall, the expert said that a guilty plea from the outset would have saved Brand 'around two and a half years in prison'.

Following Brand's sentencing, the Metropolitan Police shared a statement for his victims. Four women who were victims in the trial gave impact statements at Southwark Crown Court before Brand was sentenced.

"The victims have had to revisit deeply traumatic experiences and endure significant public and media attention. I hope today’s outcome provides some measure of closure and allows them to continue rebuilding their lives," Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy said.

"From the very beginning, our investigation was never about Russell Brand’s profile, status or celebrity. Our focus has always been on the women who reported these offences and on conducting a thorough and impartial investigation into the allegations they made."

The police offer concluded by addressing anyone who has been the victim of sexual assault: "If you come forward, you will be listened to, supported and treated with care and compassion."

The accusations made against Brand, pictured here in 2006, stemmed between 2004 and 2009 (Jo Hale/Getty Images)

The charges Brand was found guilty of

2004: Brand was found guilty of groping a woman during a birthday party at a Soho bar.

2005: One of the staffers at Choice FM in London told the court she was pinned against a wall, groped and subjected to 'sloppy' kisses by Brand. He has now been found guilty of sexual assault.

2009: Brand has been found guilty of raping a 21-year-old fan a few days after they met at his stand-up comedy show at the Hammersmith Apollo in west London.

2009: The final allegation against Brand was that he put his head into a woman’s lap when she had been forced to give him a massage. He has been found guilty of sexual assault.

If you've been affected by any of the issues in this article, you can contact The National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800.656.HOPE (4673), available 24/7. Or you can chat online via online.rainn.org.