Criminal defense expert reveals how much shorter Russell Brand's sentence could have been if he'd pleaded guilty
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Criminal defense expert reveals how much shorter Russell Brand's sentence could have been if he'd pleaded guilty

Russell Brand pleaded not guilty to all of the charges brought against him

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Zeynep Demir/Anadolu via Getty Images

Topics: Russell Brand, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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