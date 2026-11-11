Amazon customers could be eligible for a share of $309.5 million settlement – here's how to claim
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Amazon customers could be eligible for a share of $309.5 million settlement – here's how to claim

Court documents show Amazon has already issued approximately $570 million in refunds to customers

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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