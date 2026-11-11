Breast Implant Illness explained as Christina Applegate fears it could have caused MS misdiagnosis

Christina Applegate said she fears her breast implants could have caused symptoms which led to her MS misdiagnosis - but what is Breast Implant Illness?

The Bad Moms star received breast implants after she underwent a double mastectomy in 2008 following a breast cancer diagnosis.

Throughout the last few weeks, the star has spoken candidly about her MS misdiagnosis, and last week, revealed that her doctors were doing further testing for diseases with symptoms that can 'mimic' MS.

In her latest update, the Hollywood star revealed she was investigating whether her leaking breast implants could have caused the symptoms such as mobility issues which were misdiagnosed as MS in 2021.

Advert

“I had my double mastectomy in 2008 and I am way overdue for having them replaced,” Applegate told her co-host Jamie Lynn Sigler on their MeSsy podcast. “And I swear over the last five years or whatever, I’ve thought, ‘What if they’re leaking and poisoning me?’ And then there was some studt about it presenting as MS. So that’s one that I will be looking into because it’s something I’ve thought about.”

Applegate recently revealed she had been misdiagnosed with MS (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

What is Breast Implant Illness?

Breast Implant Illness can affect anyone who has had breast implants, whether that be saline-filled or silicone-filled implants, as per Cleveland Clinic.

The illness refers to a wide range of symptoms experienced after the procedure, however, as there has not been much research done on the condition, it is not yet recognized as a medical condition.

Due to the limited research, medical professionals are not certain on what causes the illness, however, Cleveland Clinic states that it may be down to:

Reaction to surgery used to insert breast implants

Bacteria growing on an implant and causing infections

Inflammatory or autoimmune reactions to parts of the implant, such as silicone.

Symptoms of Breast Implant Illness

As many illnesses, symptoms can vary, and people have reported more than 50 symptoms, including cognitive, muscular, and systematic, the medical site explains.

Common symptoms include:

Joint and muscle pain

Anxiety and depression

Fatigue

Memory loss

Applegate says she's investigating whether her breast implants could have triggered her symptoms (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Trouble concentrating

Autoimmune condition symptoms or diagnosis

Hair loss

Chronic pain

Dry eyes

As always, anyone who has any concerns should consult their doctor.

How many people in the US have breast implants?

According to a 2024 epidemiological estimate published in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal, approximately 4.3 million people in the United States currently have breast implants.

American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) 2024 Plastic Surgery Statistics Report, reported that 306,196 breast augmentation procedures were performed in the United States in 2024.

Applegate has not yet had answers on her condition following her misdiagnosis, and doctors are continuing to run tests.