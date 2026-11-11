Breast Implant Illness explained as Christina Applegate fears it could have caused MS misdiagnosis
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Breast Implant Illness explained as Christina Applegate fears it could have caused MS misdiagnosis

Christina Applegate is looking closely at her 2008 reconstruction surgery following her MS misdiagnosis

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: John Salangsang/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

Topics: Celebrity, Health, Christina Applegate

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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