Breast Implant Illness explained as Christina Applegate fears it could have caused MS misdiagnosis

Christina Applegate said she fears her breast implants could have caused symptoms which led to her MS misdiagnosis - but what is Breast Implant Illness?
The Bad Moms star received breast implants after she underwent a double mastectomy in 2008 following a breast cancer diagnosis.
Throughout the last few weeks, the star has spoken candidly about her MS misdiagnosis, and last week, revealed that her doctors were doing further testing for diseases with symptoms that can 'mimic' MS.
In her latest update, the Hollywood star revealed she was investigating whether her leaking breast implants could have caused the symptoms such as mobility issues which were misdiagnosed as MS in 2021.
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“I had my double mastectomy in 2008 and I am way overdue for having them replaced,” Applegate told her co-host Jamie Lynn Sigler on their MeSsy podcast. “And I swear over the last five years or whatever, I’ve thought, ‘What if they’re leaking and poisoning me?’ And then there was some studt about it presenting as MS. So that’s one that I will be looking into because it’s something I’ve thought about.”
What is Breast Implant Illness?
Breast Implant Illness can affect anyone who has had breast implants, whether that be saline-filled or silicone-filled implants, as per Cleveland Clinic.
The illness refers to a wide range of symptoms experienced after the procedure, however, as there has not been much research done on the condition, it is not yet recognized as a medical condition.
Due to the limited research, medical professionals are not certain on what causes the illness, however, Cleveland Clinic states that it may be down to:
- Reaction to surgery used to insert breast implants
- Bacteria growing on an implant and causing infections
- Inflammatory or autoimmune reactions to parts of the implant, such as silicone.
Symptoms of Breast Implant Illness
As many illnesses, symptoms can vary, and people have reported more than 50 symptoms, including cognitive, muscular, and systematic, the medical site explains.
Common symptoms include:
- Joint and muscle pain
- Anxiety and depression
- Fatigue
- Memory loss
- Trouble concentrating
- Autoimmune condition symptoms or diagnosis
- Hair loss
- Chronic pain
- Dry eyes
As always, anyone who has any concerns should consult their doctor.
How many people in the US have breast implants?
According to a 2024 epidemiological estimate published in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal, approximately 4.3 million people in the United States currently have breast implants.
American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) 2024 Plastic Surgery Statistics Report, reported that 306,196 breast augmentation procedures were performed in the United States in 2024.
Applegate has not yet had answers on her condition following her misdiagnosis, and doctors are continuing to run tests.
Topics: Celebrity, Health, Christina Applegate