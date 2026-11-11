Comedian Lucy Beaumont identifies herself as David Walliams whistleblower
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Comedian Lucy Beaumont identifies herself as David Walliams whistleblower

Beaumont claims a young person she worked with raised concerns about Walliams three years ago

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Sky News/YouTube

Topics: Crime, UK News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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