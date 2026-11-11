Joe Biden reveals surprisingly warm letter Donald Trump left him in Oval Office after 2020 election defeat
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Joe Biden reveals surprisingly warm letter Donald Trump left him in Oval Office after 2020 election defeat

Donald Trump wrote in the letter to Biden that were it not for politics, he believed they'd be 'good friends'

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Melina MARA / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Joe Biden, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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