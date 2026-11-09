Joe Biden reveals he will not be able to have 'as many conversations' in heartbreaking prostate cancer update
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Joe Biden reveals he will not be able to have 'as many conversations' in heartbreaking prostate cancer update

The update comes months after Biden's son, Hunter, revealed that his father's cancer had spread to his bones

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: PABLO PORCIUNCULA/AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Joe Biden, US News, Cancer

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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