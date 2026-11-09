Joe Biden reveals he will not be able to have 'as many conversations' in heartbreaking prostate cancer update

Joe Biden has said 'some days are better than others' as he shares an update on his battle with prostate cancer.

The former POTUS is set to release his upcoming memoir Promise Me, America later this month, although has revealed 'he won't be able to do as many conversations as he'd hoped.'

"I want to share a brief update," the 83-year-old began his lengthy statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Biden then went on to explain that his memoir will cover his years as president, and the challenges he faced.

Advert

"While writing the book, I was diagnosed with cancer, a disease known all too well to millions of Americans and their families," he penned. "My doctors continue to be encouraged by how I've responded to treatment. And the prayers and kind words and well wishes from so many of you have meant more to me and Jill and our family than you can ever know.





"Some days are better than others. It hasn't stopped me. But sometimes it slows me down. What that means is, unfortunately, I won’t be able to do as many conversations about my book as I’d hoped. However, I’m hopeful the words on the page speak for themselves."

The former POTUS revealed in May 2025 that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer after doctors discovered a prostate nodule following increasing urinary symptoms.

However, the former president has assured the people of America he's staying positive, adding: "Looking forward, I'm going to keep following what my father told me a long time ago: 'Champ, when you get knocked down, get up.' It's a good lesson for me. And for America."

Biden's upcoming memoir is set for release on November 17.

His latest update comes months after his son, Hunter, revealed that his father's cancer had spread to his bones.

Joe Biden's memoir it set for release on November 17 (Photo by Barry Williams - Pool/Getty Images)

Speaking to the BBC on Friday (August 7), Hunter said: "The cancer has spread, metastasised into his bones and further. It’s very painful and it’s very debilitating in many respects."

Hunter, 56, said that it was 'sad to watch.'

"The only thing that I’d say about my dad, about his health right now, is I wish he would complain more, because it’s not good," he continued.

Biden's memoir release comes months after his wife, former first lady Jill, released View from the East Wing: A Memoir, in June. In the book, she spoke candidly about her husband's health, including his husband’s June 2024 debate performance against Donald Trump. Here, she said she thought her husband was 'having a stroke.'















