Donald Trump refuses to forgive his ‘enemies’ to enter heaven – ‘I do hate some of them and I always will’

President Donald Trump has said he is a ‘religious person’ who hopes to go to heaven rather than face hell in the afterlife – but he’s not willing to forgive rivals so he can get there.

In an interview with Ross Douthat in CBS’s 60 Minutes on November 8, the US President tackled topics as far-ranging as post-midterms staff changes, the future of AI and UFOs.

He also said he ‘probably would’ endorse a successor closer to the end of his presidency, but ‘not necessarily’, and was planning a ‘tremendous number of pardons’ before he leaves office.

However, it was the theme of hate and forgiveness that he appeared to open up about his political rivals.

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Pelosi has not yet been forgiven by Trump (Jason Henry/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In response to being asked ‘where he would go’ after he died, Trump said, “I’m a religious person, so in theory I go to heaven... I hope so. I don’t want to go to hell.”

However, when later asked whether he could forgive ‘enemies’ like James Comey and Nancy Pelosi to ‘enter paradise’, he said, "The answer is no. I want to be honest, no."

He added, “I probably cannot do that, no, because I do hate some of my enemies and I always will.”

Other key takeaways from the interview included Trump doubling down on his handling of the Iran war, alongside admissions there had been ‘bad messaging’ on the economy, and he had been ‘too tough’ on immigration at some points in his crackdown.

Anti-Ice protestors have been arrested and even shot while protesting (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

He also suggested that some of his officials could be in line to be replaced, with White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles replaced by Stephen Miller just an hour after the pre-recorded interview concluded on Friday.

When asked why the Republicans suffered so badly during the midterms, Trump admitted voters ‘didn’t like the war’ due to the increase in gas prices Americans subsequently faced at the pumps.

He pointed out he ‘wasn’t on the ballot’, an explanation for losses he released soon after results came, and he elaborated by saying Republican supporters: "didn't vote, really. I think they didn't vote. I think in some cases, they didn't like the candidates. And that's, you know, their prerogative.”

Some of the released files contained unexplained photographs (Photo US Department of War via Getty Images)

The president famously mandated the release of Pentagon files relating to UAP sightings, which resulted in thousands of written and photographic records being made public.

With regards to the topic of UFOs, he said "I'm not too much of a believer, but I sat in the Oval Office, first term and a little bit second term, meeting with Air Force pilots that are really good, solid people.

“These are not people that you would say are conspiracy theorists. They don't even know what it means. But they're great, great pilots. Young, handsome. They have beautiful, nice flat tops. I'd like to have a haircut just like them. They look perfect, like Tom Cruise. …

“They're thin, you know, very thin and very everything. And … they're the real deal. And they've told me things that are very strange."