Donald Trump refuses to forgive his ‘enemies’ to enter heaven – ‘I do hate some of them and I always will’
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Donald Trump refuses to forgive his ‘enemies’ to enter heaven – ‘I do hate some of them and I always will’

He admitted 'I don’t want to go to hell.'

Michael D. Carroll

Michael D. Carroll

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Topics: Donald Trump

Michael D. Carroll
Michael D. Carroll

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