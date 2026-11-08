Erika Kirk responds as viral clip appears to show Dave Chappelle saying he’s felt ‘better’ since her husband Charlie Kirk’s murder
Home>News>US News

Erika Kirk responds as viral clip appears to show Dave Chappelle saying he’s felt ‘better’ since her husband Charlie Kirk’s murder

She said those who laugh at political assassination are 'beyond disgusting'

Michael D. Carroll

Michael D. Carroll

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: (Photo by Grace Hie Yoon/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Michael D. Carroll
Michael D. Carroll

You might also like

Choose your content: