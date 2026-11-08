Erika Kirk has posted on X in what appears to be a response to Dave Chappelle saying he felt ‘better’ about the death of her husband, Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated in September last year.

A clip leaked on X that appears to show Chappelle performing at a sold-out Madison Square Garden on November 6 quickly went viral. The clip is under a minute long and it is unclear what he said before or afterwards.

The clip appears to show him saying, "I feel f***ed up saying this. It's scary being a public speaker. And I mean look, ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered … and I shouldn’t say this publicly, but I feel better."

He added ... "I know I shouldn’t say that, but it’s just a feeling. I didn’t ask to feel this way. I just be driving around like, 'Why am I in such a good mood? Oh!'"





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This is not the first time Chappelle has set his sights on the murdered conservative political activist, reports TMZ.

In his December 2025 Netflix special The Unstoppable, Chappelle rejected comparisons between Kirk and Martin Luther King Jr., arguing that an internet personality can’t play the role of a civil rights leader.

He said Kirk ‘fundamentally can’t function like’ a civil rights leader.

Chappelle has addressed Kirk's assassination before (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Charlie Kirk was 31 years old when he was fatally shot in the neck by a sniper while hosting a debate at Utah Valley University on September 10 2025.

Taking to X on Sunday, Erika Kirk seems to have spoken out against Chappelle’s comments on her husband’s death. Electrician Tyler Robinson, 23, has been charged with the killing and has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors are currently seeking the death penalty.

She wrote, “To see leftist podcasters, comedians, and commentators laugh about political assassination as though it’s entertainment and the destruction of a human life is a punchline, is beyond disgusting.

She continued, “My husband, Charlie Kirk, was killed in an act of political violence, something our two children and I will live with every day for the rest of our lives.

Erika Kirk explained how a culture that “laughs at assassination is one of profound moral decay.”

Kirk was killed while hosting a debate (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

She argued “It threatens the very foundation of our country and the principles that hold our democracy together.

“You do not have to agree with someone’s politics to recognize the value of their life.

She concluded “This should not be so hard. Political violence must never be something this country tolerates, excuses, or celebrates.”





Other public figures also commented on the clip on X.

Elon Musk wrote, “Shame, shame, shame on Chappelle.”

Piers Morgan argued it was “especially egregious given that Chappelle himself survived an attack on stage in 2022.”

Meghan McCain penned, “What the h— is wrong with Dave Chappelle?!”

Chappelle has not so far commented on the clip or Erika Kirk’s X post. Unilad has reached out to Chappelle’s representatives for comment.