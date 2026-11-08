Tributes pour in after skydivers killed in mid-air collision as friend reveals devastating tradition she did before every jump
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Tributes pour in after skydivers killed in mid-air collision as friend reveals devastating tradition she did before every jump

The pair were preparing to land when their parachutes became tangled just 150 feet above the ground.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: California

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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