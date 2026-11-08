AI predicts Trump's potential impeachment date following Democrat sweep
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AI predicts Trump's potential impeachment date following Democrat sweep

Trump appeared unfazed by the possibility of another impeachment, claiming it would 'destroy the Democrat Party'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Democrats, US News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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