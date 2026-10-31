AI predicts four things that could happen when Donald Trump eventually leaves the White House

Whether he likes it or not, Donald Trump will have to exit the White House in January 2029.

The president has long teased the concept of running for a third term, despite the fact that it's impossible under the US Constitution.

The country's 22nd Amendment states: "No person shall be elected to the office of the president more than twice, and no person who has held the office of president, or acted as president, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected president shall be elected to the office of the president more than once."

So, with his departure drawing nearer, what will happen afterwards? Well, according to artificial intelligence, it's unlikely Trump will step back from politics.

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Donald Trump's presidency ends in January 2029 (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Trump will try and stay the face of the Republican party

Per AI, Trump could continue influencing the Republican Party, endorsing candidates and campaigning for politicians who support his agenda, even after he's no longer president.

He could well influence who the Republicans end up picking as their presidential candidate – his current vice president JD Vance, for example. He seems to be keen for the position, but has admitted that there's one thing that could prevent him from going for it.

"We've got four little kids," Vance told CBS News about his family situation. He added: "My wife has never loved politics. She loves public service."

A new POTUS could undo Trump's biggest policies

If the Democrats come back into office after Trump, it's likely they'll undo a lot of Trump's unpopular policies, particularly those relating to immigration, climate policy and federal government operations.

But it won't all be easy to reverse. AI noted: "Policies written into law would be much harder to undo, meaning some parts of Trump's legacy could remain for years."

Trump may have his policies undone by his successor (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Trump may face renewed legal scrutiny

Trump has been somewhat protected from the legal battles he's been facing while president, but these protections won't be in place when he leaves the White House in 2029 as former presidents do not have blanket immunity from prosecution.

One thing may come under the microscope is the allegations surrounding him abusing his presidential power. For example, investigators could examine whether presidential powers were used for personal financial or political benefit rather than legitimate government purposes.

However, the distinction between official and unofficial conduct would be crucial because of the Supreme Court's immunity ruling.

Trump could launch his own media venture

If there's one thing Trump loves, it's the spotlight, so it probably wouldn't come as a surprise to many if we continued to see his face on our TVs and all over the internet post-presidency.

Trump may use his celebrity status and political following to build himself some kind of media career. This could involve launching a new media platform, hosting a regular programme, making documentary appearances or continuing to communicate directly with supporters through social media.