AI predicts four things that could happen when Donald Trump eventually leaves the White House
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AI predicts four things that could happen when Donald Trump eventually leaves the White House

Donald Trump is unlikely to disappear from the public eye when his presidency ends

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Politics, US News, Artificial Intelligence

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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