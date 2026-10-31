'We always blame Chuckesmee': Twilight museum director explains why infamous doll has a chilling reputation
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'We always blame Chuckesmee': Twilight museum director explains why infamous doll has a chilling reputation

Visitors to the Forks Collection are convinced there's something sinister about the animatronic doll

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Forks Collection

Topics: Film and TV, US News, Viral

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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