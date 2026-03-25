Robert Pattinson has seen stratospheric success in recent years after adding a number of leading roles to his impressive repertoire, but that hasn't stopped him being asked about a good old fan favorite - Twilight.

No matter how high he struts down the hall of fame, Pattinson will forever owe much of his fame to his first major role in Twilight, where he played the vampirous heartthrob and fierce love rival of Taylor Lautner.

Since the 2008 debut, fans have been made to choose between Team Edward (Pattinson’s role) and Team Jacob (Lautner’s werewolf character).

Every fan has their side, and The Batman star revealed which side he is on during a new interview ahead of the release of The Drama, an A24 romance starring Pattinson and Zendaya.

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Robert Pattinson has revealed his hilarious answer to two-decade-long Twilight debate (Blanca CRUZ / AFP via Getty Images)

When asked whether they were team Edward or team Jacob, Zendaya replied definitively.

“I’m team Edward, all day,” she said, grinning.

Meanwhile, the Twilight alum had a much wittier response to the question at hand.

“Am I team Jacob?" he asked. "No one’s team Jacob!"

He then claimed: "That was just a marketing thing."

Zendaya wasn't so sure though, as she responded: "We all know where your heart is."

"I was team Jacob," she added in a sudden change of heart, to which Pattinson exclaimed, "What?" before saying that she was 'crazy'.

Pattinson and Zendaya have starred in three films together this year (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the interview revealed an ongoing 'revival' of the Twilight fanbase.

"I know, it's weird," Pattinson said in response.

On Tuesday evening the actors attended the Paris premiere of their new movie, which will be released on April 3.

The pair previously sparked romance rumors last year with a cozy photo of Zendaya showing off an engagement ring on social media, but it was actually a reference to the new flick which follows an engaged couple who uncover unsettling truths about each other just before their wedding.

The characters, Emma Harwood and Charlie Thompson, are engaged in the film, although the actors themselves are not - though they are set to star in three films together this year.

Many suspected that the cheeky picture alluding to their engagement was part of a marketing scheme to promote the movie, leaving loyal fans baffled and questioning Zendaya's real relationship with Tom Holland.

Holland is thought to have proposed to his long-time girlfriend between Christmas and New Year last year, though fans weren't entirely sure until Zendaya debuted an enormous ring at the 2025 Golden Globes in January.



