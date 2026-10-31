Man who saw Jesus during 18-day coma details his unique gift 'from the Holy Spirit'
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Man who saw Jesus during 18-day coma details his unique gift 'from the Holy Spirit'

Gabe Poirot's full recovery from a near-fatal accident left doctors 'speechless'

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Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: gabe_poirot/Instagram

Topics: US News, Health, Life, Religion

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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