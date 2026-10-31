Man who saw Jesus during 18-day coma details his unique gift 'from the Holy Spirit'

In October 2021, Gabe Poirot suffered what should have been a life-changing injury – but looking at him now, you'd never know he was in a coma for 18 days.

How people recover from a coma varies from person to person. Depending on the severity of the brain injury, it can leave a patient in a persistent vegetative state, or even suffering a possible brain death.

According to Cleveland Clinic, comas don't usually last for longer than 14 days, but Gabe was in one for 18.

Speaking to UNILAD about his serious injury, Gabe, who was 20 at the time of the accident, recalled: "October 25th, 2021, I cracked my skull and the traumatic brain injury left my brain non-responsive – I medically died. And then even after they resuscitated me, I still was non-responsive for nearly three days and then 15 more days after that in a medically induced coma."

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He went on describe his brain as being 'like mashed potatoes', to then completely healing over. While he was in his coma, those around him were preparing for the worst.

Gabe Poirot seen during his coma and shortly after he woke up (Supplied)

'They had never seen a case like mine'

"They had prepared a therapy spot for me that was going to do everything in my life because, again, they were expecting that if I did survive, I would be a mental vegetable," Gabe shared.

"I'll never forget going to that place and passing all the tests and they were quite speechless. They even told me they'd never seen a case like mine. And yeah, it just speaks of the miraculous grace of God."

While his loved ones were praying for him to wake up from his coma, Gabe was in no rush to return to his earthly body as he says he met Jesus Christ while unconscious.

Discussing the moment he finally woke up after 18 days, he recalled to UNILAD: "The first day was really groggy, but as the days passed my memory returned and I remembered my sisters and my dad and my mom."

'I never experienced an ounce of pain'

"It was actually very ironic because they had been grieving me and they were so happy I was back, but I wasn't necessarily feeling that way," Gabe continued.

"I was happy to be breathing but I was wondering why my family were being so dramatic. I never experienced an ounce of pain, or grief, or sorrow because, as soon as the accident happened, I was called up to be with Jesus and he was full of light and love."

It wasn't long after he woke up that Gabe learned of the apparent gift he received from the Holy Spirit – that being able to receive messages from God about people he meets and their lives.

Gabe said: "Scripture writes of this and the gifts of the Holy Spirit include prophecy, word of knowledge, and healing miracle."

"The Holy Spirit is actually poured out and available to any believer out there," he continued. "And we all actually have the opportunity to speak with God and have a relationship with him."

Gabe went on to recall a time he used his 'gift'.

Gabe now uses his apparent gift from the Holy Spirit to spread the word of God (Supplied)

'A big, burly guy bawled his eyes out'

"Two years ago, I was in Denver coming back from the airport to a hotel and a guy that was checking us into the hotel, who I never met before," he said.

"I heard the words that his dad had just died and that. God wanted him to know that he didn't take his dad. He loves him. And that even though it was tragic, it was not the end of the story.

"I actually I told him that and he was a big, burly guy, and he bawled his eyes out because it was the truth. His dad had just died and he was really struggling with it."

Gabe has shared more of his story in his New York Times best-selling book '18 Days in Heaven', which is available to purchase on Amazon.