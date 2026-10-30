Norway shares clever response after Trump slams 's***house' country in Nobel Peace prize rant
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Norway shares clever response after Trump slams 's***house' country in Nobel Peace prize rant

Norway responded with cheeky Nordic wit after Donald Trump claimed Norwegian immigrants are no longer welcome in the US.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Europe

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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