Couple who swapped home for 'endless' cruise reveal what's next after suddenly being left stranded

A couple said they don't expect a refund after their 'endless cruise' came to an abrupt end in Cambodia.

Lanette Canen and Johan Bodin have documented their two-year journey in their cabin on the Villa Vie Odyssey residential cruise ship. In their latest video, they said they would be departing after reported fuel supply problems forced the ship to halt its journey.

Having sold 31 cars and their home in Hawaii to fund their lifestyle, viewers are now wondering what's next for the couple, who spent $3,500 a month on the cruise, which included everything from food and drink to housekeeping and gym access. This is on top of $100,000 for their cabin.

Speaking to UNILAD, the couple revealed they plan to stay in Cambodia for at least a month, the destination in which the cruise ship disembarked.

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"We plan to stay in Cambodia for at least a month, then travel around Southeast Asia for a year or so," they said.

Lanette and Johan had just hours to leave the ship (YouTube/Living Life on a Cruise)

Devoted followers can breathe a sigh of relief, as Lanette and Johan confirmed they would be carrying on with their YouTube channel, Living Life on a Cruise.

"We’re still not retired, just rewired! Our home and our plans have changed, but we still want to explore."

Despite having to book accommodation in Cambodia on the day they disembarked, the couple say they're grateful to be in Cambodia, where 'accommodation and everyday expenses are inexpensive.'

"Being in Southeast Asia makes it much more manageable for us to figure out our next steps," they added.

Lanette and Johan received a message at 6am in the morning, revealing that everyone had to leave the ship at 2pm that same day, after the company 'were unable to secure the fuel necessary to continue operations'.

The couple explained how passengers faced incredible uncertainty as the company’s financial situation had fluctuated over the past two months

"We knew things weren’t looking good, but getting that message made it real," they said. "Suddenly we had to pack up our home of two years and figure out where to go. There was a lot to process, but we had to focus on getting packed and finding somewhere to stay.

"It was a difficult situation for everyone, including the staff helping us leave."

The couple aren't bearing grudges, as they told UNILAD they believed the cruise company were 'truly sorry.'

"We personally don’t believe they intended for any of this to happen. They’re entrepreneurs who put their hearts into this venture and, from what we understand, have lost everything too.

"We’re saddened by the outcome, but we don’t believe they set out to hurt anyone."

They added that they 'don’t expect a refund'.

Despite the abrupt end to their journey, the couple say they'd still recommend the cruise lifestyle.

The couple were forced to leave the cruise ship after two years (Living Life on a Cruise)

"We loved having our home travel with us, waking up in new places, and being part of a community. We thought the world was ready for residential cruising, and we still believe it will be part of the future," they said.

"This venture didn’t work out as we’d hoped, but that hasn’t changed how we feel about the lifestyle. We’re grateful we got to experience it and would do it again."

Villa Vie Residences says it is working to support passengers

In a statement, Villa Vie Residences wrote: "Since the conflict began in late February, we have taken significant steps to reduce fuel consumption, including slowing the itinerary and spending more time in port.

"Those measures have not been enough to offset the extraordinary increase in fuel costs, and we have been unable to continue carrying the resulting operating losses. Passing the full increase on to residents is not a realistic solution."

The company said the monthly cost of fuel had risen from $1,800 per cabin to up to $8,000.

"Our focus now is on supporting residents, crew, and employees while we work toward restructuring and recapitalization over the next 60 days. That work is ongoing, and no outcome is assured," they added.

"The company is working with residents to coordinate disembarkation and identify temporary living arrangements. Villa Vie Residences recognizes that this is a difficult and disruptive period for residents, crew members, and employees, and is working to support those affected as plans develop."