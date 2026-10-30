Couple who swapped home for 'endless' cruise reveal what's next after suddenly being left stranded
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Couple who swapped home for 'endless' cruise reveal what's next after suddenly being left stranded

They said they were given seven hours to leave the cruise ship they'd called home for the past two years

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Living Life on a Cruise

Topics: Travel, Cruise ship

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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