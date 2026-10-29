Founder of 'never-ending' residential cruise apologizes after stranding passengers who paid up to $440,000
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Founder of 'never-ending' residential cruise apologizes after stranding passengers who paid up to $440,000

Villa Vie Odyssey founder Mikael Petterson admitted 'I messed up' after 200 passengers were given under 24 hours to leave ship in Cambodia

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Cruise ship, Travel

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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