Melania Trump's former roommate Victoria Silvstedt reveals what the first lady is really like
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Melania Trump's former roommate Victoria Silvstedt reveals what the first lady is really like

The first lady lived in a small apartment in Paris before meeting Donald Trump

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Topics: Melania Trump, Donald Trump

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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