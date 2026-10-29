Melania Trump may live in the most famous house in the United States - but she hasn't always lived the life of luxury.

The first lady met Donald Trump in September 1998, but before this, was living with her roommate, Victoria Silvstedt, in an apartment in Paris.

Now, decades later, Silvstedt has opened up on what it was really like to live with Melania Trump.

"The perfect roommate - clean, neat, domestic," Silvstedt told Inside Edition.

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At the time, the pair were both fashion models. The 56-year-old began modeling at the age of 16 in Slovenia, and signed with an agency in Milan two years later. From there, she also ended up working in Paris.

Victoria Silvstedt lived with Melania in their early 20s (Photo by Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

"I don't think I could have asked for a better roommate, actually," Silvstedt added.

Silvstedt revealed that the pair used to 'cook at home' for fun, and would make things that were easy to make, including salads.

"No fancy cooking and no fancy restaurants," she added.

Silvstedt, who hails from Sweden, shared an apartment with Melania on the sixth floor, close to the Notre Dame cathedral. Unfortunately, their apartment didn't have any elevators, so the models had to run up and down the stairs, but claimed that helped them 'stay in shape.'

The pair later moved across the Atlantic to New York, where Silvstedt was named 'Playmate of the Year' in 1997.

Melania met Trump met in 1998 (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the interview, she said that she feels like the criticism of her is unfair.

Although many have been questioning the lack of joint appearances involving Trump and Melania, the two appeared together a ceremony in the White House Rose Garden to announce a new women's health initiative.

During the appearance, many believed the first lady 'turned away' from her husband while he attempted to give her a kiss.

As the president reached for his wife's hand, he then appeared to lean in for a kiss. She then turned her head as her husband ended up kissing the side of her head.

The pair then draw back from one another and Trump gives her a few pats on the hand, with many on social media pointing out the 'awkwardness' of the interaction.

Trump and Melania tied the knot in in 2005, and welcomed their only child, Barron just one year later.

Barron is Melania's only child, whereas Trump has five children from three different marriages.