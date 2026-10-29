Tennessee Governor issues update on fate of Christa Pike following botched execution
Home>News>US News

Tennessee Governor issues update on fate of Christa Pike following botched execution

Bill Lee explained Pike is 'still incarcerated under the laws of the State of Tennessee'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: TDOC

Topics: Christa Pike, Death Row, US News, Crime

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

X

@CallumJ2709

Choose your content: