Tennessee Governor issues update on fate of Christa Pike following botched execution

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has issued an update regarding Christa Pike after the death row inmate's botched execution, and his likely replacement has also weighed in.

Pike was set to be executed on September 30 but remarkably survived two doses of a lethal drug.

She was left unconscious and in a critical condition, with her lawyers saying she was just hours from having her life support withdrawn in hospital.

Gov. Lee recently spoke with WSMV and suggested that it's likely Pike will still be executed unless the courts intervene.

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"As it related to a particular individual like Christa Pike and her crime, she’s still incarcerated under the laws of the State of Tennessee," Lee told the outlet.

"I suspect her sentence will be the same as before unless determined otherwise by the courts."

In Alabama, two inmates who suffered botched lethal injection executions in 2022 - Kenneth Smith and Alan Miller - were executed by nitrogen hypoxia two years later.

If Pike were to face a second execution, she could request electrocution since her crime was committed prior to January 1, 1999.

In fact, Marsha Blackburn, currently the favorite to replace Lee whern Tennessee votes in a new governor on November 3, said one solution to avoid further botched executions was to 'bring back the electric chair'.

The Christa Pike case in numbers (UNILAD/Tennessee Department of Correction/WBIR-TV)

He wrote on X: "Christa Pike should have been executed long ago. Now, this botched process is extending the pain for the family of Colleen Slemmer.

"While there should be a thorough review of what happened and why the process failed, the answer is simple: bring back the electric chair and deliver justice for these victims swiftly. As your governor, I will do just that."

Pike's representatives said that as a result of her failed execution she suffered severe swelling in her arms, pneumonia and a blood clot while in hospital, with her attorney Randy Spivey describing her failed execution as 'cruel' and 'torturous'.

The convicted killer's condition improved after she gained consciousness and began talking. She was walking soon after. Pike has since been discharged from hospital and is continuing her recovery at the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center in Nashville.

Her attorney recently told TMZ that Pike is continuing to improve physically and is walking more on her own.

The attorney went on to say that Pike is now able to communicate more clearly and is also now forming full sentences.

Bill Lee implied that the state would try and execute Christa Pike again (WBIR)

After Pike was released from hospital back into prison, her lawyers said in a statement: "She is grateful to the first responders and her medical team for their care in these extraordinary circumstances.

"She is continuing to receive medical care at the prison, and we will continue to track her recovery."

Her legal team also addressed the mental fallout from the botched execution.

“Christa is dealing with the profound psychological trauma of having survived a failed execution, including the terror, pain and uncertainty of believing she was about to die,” they said.

Pike was placed on death row more than three decades ago after she was found guilty of murdering Colleen Slemmer in 1995.

Pike, her then-boyfriend, Tadaryl Shipp, and her friend Shadolla Peterson lured Slemmer to her death in the woods in Knoxville, with Slemmer beaten and stabbed before having a pentagram carved into her chest.