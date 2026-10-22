Christa Pike's lawyer issues major update on her condition weeks after botched lethal injection

Christa Pike has made significant steps forward in her recovery after her lawyers initially said she was 'clearly cognitively not quite back to normal' following her botched execution.

Pike has been on death row for more than three decades after she was found guilty of murdering Colleen Slemmer in 1995.

She was set to be executed on September 30 but remarkably survived two doses of a lethal drug.

The convicted killer was left unconscious and in a critical condition.

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Her lawyers said she was just hours from having her life support withdrawn, but she was reported to have been walking a day later.

An attorney for Pike has since told TMZ that Pike is continuing to improve physically and is walking more on her own.

The attorney went on to say that Pike is now able to communicate more clearly and is also now forming full sentences.

Pike's lawyers have spoken out (TDOC)

Pike's cognitive and psychological functioning are still being monitored, according to the attorney, while doctors will continue to monitor her health and determine if she's suffered any long-term effects from the botched execution.

Earlier this month, Pike's representatives confirmed she had been discharged from hospital and was continuing her recovery at Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center.

“She is grateful to the first responders and her medical team for their care in these extraordinary circumstances,” her lawyers said in a statement.

“She is continuing to receive medical care at the prison, and we will continue to track her recovery.”

Pike's lawyers have described her recovery as 'remarkable', but also reported she was suffering from multiple health issues immediately after waking up.

These include 'swollen, burned and blistered' arms, neither of which she could move; pneumonia; a blood clot; and difficulty swallowing.

Christa Pike survived an execution (TDOC)

Her legal team also addressed the mental fallout from the botched execution.

“Christa is dealing with the profound psychological trauma of having survived a failed execution, including the terror, pain and uncertainty of believing she was about to die,” they said.

What did Christa Pike do to be sentenced to death by lethal injection?

Pike, her then-boyfriend Tadaryl Shipp, and her friend Shadolla Peterson lured Colleen Slemmer to her death in the woods in Knoxville.

Peterson kept watch while Pike and Shipp beat Slemmer to death, carving a pentagram in her chest.

Pike became the youngest woman to be sentenced to death in US history when she was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Shipp was 17 years old when the crime was committed, so ineligible for the death penalty. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

He was denied parole last year 'due to the seriousness of the offense', and his case will next be reviewed in October 2031, People reports.

Tadaryl Shipp (Tennessee Department of Corrections)

Meanwhile, Peterson pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the first-degree murder.

She was sentenced to 460 days in jail and a six-year probation.

It remains unclear what will happen to Pike, given the convicted killer is believed to be the only person to have survived an execution attempt after being administered the drugs for a lethal injection.

Alabama death row inmates Kenneth Smith and Alan Miller both survived lethal injection attempts in 2022 after officials failed to establish IV lines.

They both went on to be successfully executed via nitrogen hypoxia two years later.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has ordered a pause on all executions for the rest of the year as an inquest into what went wrong was held.