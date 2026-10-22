Christa Pike's lawyer issues major update on her condition weeks after botched lethal injection
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Christa Pike's lawyer issues major update on her condition weeks after botched lethal injection

Pike's lawyers say she is now speaking in full sentences following the failed execution

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Christa Pike's legal team

Topics: Death Row, Christa Pike, Crime, US News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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