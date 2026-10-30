Christa Pike breaks silence one month after surviving botched lethal injection

Christa Pike has spoken out 30 days after her botched execution in Tennessee, revealing she has been in constant pain ever since.

The killer, 50, defied the odds in extraordinary circumstances, surviving an execution attempt that was supposed to end her life on September 30.

Instead, Pike was rushed to hospital for life-saving treatment, and has now shared her first public statement.

Having regained consciousness just days after receiving the lethal injection, Pike says her entire body is 'in pain' following the ordeal, including her mind.

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"There hasn’t been a moment since that night when I haven’t been in pain," she said, in a statement issued by her legal team.

"My body hurts. My arms hurt. My hands hurt. My throat hurts. I still struggle to speak. And the pain isn’t just physical. There is pain in my mind and in my soul."

Christa Pike was 18 years old when she murdered 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer (TDOC)

The death row inmate added: "I am recovering, and I know that I am getting stronger. But healing is not the same as being okay."

Prior to losing consciousness on the fateful day, her attorneys say that she complained her arms were 'burning' as officials tried to kill her via the lethal injection drug, pentobarbital.

Speaking about life in the weeks after the failed attempt, Pike added: "I had not contemplated life beyond that night. And I’m deeply hurt by the incompetence that has put so many people in this terrible position.

"I continue to think about my victim's family and the terrible pain and loss they have endured."

She continued: "Since that night, I have been largely isolated in the prison's medical ward, away from other people and the human connections that mean so much to me. That isolation brings its own kind of pain. I spent 28 years in solitary confinement and much of what I am experiencing today is a repeat of that condition."

The 50-year-old said she is now 'searching for the meaning in what happened' to her, adding: "One thing that has given me strength is the extraordinary love and support I have received from people around the world. I

" am overwhelmed by the kindness and prayers of people I have known for years and complete strangers who have never met me."

(UNILAD/Tennessee Department of Correction/WBIR-TV)

The statement went on to say: "To know that so many people care about me, that they see me as a human being whose life matters, is something I cannot fully put into words. It is humbling, and it has touched me more deeply than I can explain.

"I also want to thank the first responders, doctors, nurses and everyone at the hospital who cared for me. They treated me with compassion, dignity and respect. I will never forget their kindness. I also want to thank my attorneys and everyone who has fought for me, stood beside me and refused to give up on me."

Pike concluded: "I don't know why I survived that night. I don't know what comes next. Some days, finding hope is harder than others. For now, I am trying to heal, one day at a time. And I am holding on to the love and kindness of so many people who have reminded me that I am not alone."

Following the ordeal, a department spokesperson said that officials administering the injection had 'followed every step of the State’s lawful, established execution protocol approved by the Attorney General’s Office' and that 'the lethal injection chemical in the protocol has consistently been effective'.

She survived two doses of the lethal injection (WTVF)

Every execution scheduled to take place in the state this year has now been delayed.

While Pike's fate remains uncertain, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee addressed the case earlier this week, refusing to rule out the possibility that the inmate could face another execution attempt.

Speaking with reporters, he said: "I suspect her sentence will be the same as before, unless determined otherwise by the courts."

Pike was found guilty of the 1995 murder of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer, a fellow student at a Job Corps training centre in Knoxville, Tennessee, more than three decades ago.

She was sentenced to death in 1996, becoming the youngest woman on death row in the US at the time.