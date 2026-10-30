Confused pilots spot mysterious pill-shaped UFO while flying across America

A pair of pilots were left utterly bewildered having described seeing a UFO that looked somewhat like a pill of medicine.

While flying over the skies of Ohio, the pilots reported seeing a 'highly reflective' object on August 16, in an account shared with the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The pilots explained they were flying a private jet and about to enter a thunderstorm when they saw the mysterious object.

"The surface was silver and highly reflective, like pure polished metal," the investigator's report said.

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Identifying one of the pilot's as 'J', the report added: "J described the UAP as uniform, pill-shaped. There were no warps or creases on the surface, nor was it tapered at the bottom."

Photo taken on a pilot's phone of the object (NUFORC)

The pilots added that the pill-shaped UFO was 'oriented vertically and appeared to have a metallic surface without seams or any flight control appendages'.

It was described from the pilot's perspective that the pill-shaped UFO emerged from the storm clouds ahead of them, which looked to be heading towards the plane.

The mysterious object ultimately ended up on their left and is said to have flew within just a few miles of the aircraft at 41,000 feet.

An investigation into the August sighting was launched, but there remains no satisfactory answer to what this UFO might have been.

As a result, a lot of mystery remains and conspiracy theories continue to be thrown around.

The flying object wasn't detected by FAA radar or picked up on the aircraft's traffic collision avoidance system, which may well suggest that the pilots could have spotted a balloon.

A CGI recreation of the UFO based on descriptions (NUFORC)

However, NUFORC say they can't find information on corresponding balloon launches or any alert to the FAA which is obliged to happen with such event.

"Coupled with the witness’s estimate that the object was at least 30 feet in height and uniformly shaped without tapering at the top or bottom, it presents some challenges to the balloon theory," the report added.

The strange object has been described as being about 30ft in height without tapering in the shape, which would also seemingly dismiss the balloon theory.

So, such discovery is still a mystery and many answers surrounding the UFO remain.

I mean, they are called unidentified flying object for a reason.