New declassified UFO files show mysterious black triangle traveling 1,800mph over secret US military base

Three separate sightings of mysterious black triangular objects over secret US military bases have raised national security concerns, after newly released government documents described their extraordinary speed and unusual physical characteristics.

The objects were reportedly moving at speeds of up to 1,800 mph, with no visible vapor trails, exhaust gases or discernible cockpit features.

Their origins remain unknown, and officials have not established whether they could have come from another country.

According to the New York Post, which reviewed the newly declassified files, the reports concern sightings over highly sensitive US sites where advanced technology is tested.

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The precise locations and dates have been withheld for security reasons.

The documents were released on Friday, October 23, as part of an initiative under President Donald Trump to make government records about unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAPs, publicly available.

Several images of 'suspected UFO's have been released by the government in 2025. (Department of War)

What did the newly released UFO files reveal?

An FBI report described observers tracking an object that appeared to travel 1.5 miles in just three seconds, equivalent to approximately 1,800 mph.

Witnesses reportedly said the triangular object made no sound as it moved, despite traveling at a speed they compared to that of a fighter jet.

The files also describe an unusual thermal signature. When the object was examined using thermal equipment, it reportedly produced a consistent heat signal rather than the more varied readings associated with conventional aircraft or drones, where engines and other components can generate concentrated heat.

A separate Department of War memo described another triangular object as having an apparently seamless exterior, with no visible openings or features that might explain how it operated.

The memo stated that its surface lacked discernible structural breaks, propulsion openings, air intakes, aerodynamic control surfaces or cockpit features.

Despite the unusual descriptions, the reports do not establish what the objects were. Officials reportedly ruled out the possibility that they were American technology, while expressing skepticism that they belonged to a foreign power, given the absence of known countries with comparable capabilities.

The documents also noted that two primary witnesses in one incident reported no physical effects, including nausea, headaches, disorientation, memory gaps or unusual sensory experiences.

The exact circumstances surrounding the sightings remain unclear because key details have been redacted.

The exact dates and locations of the reported triangular-object sightings over secret US military bases were redacted. (Department of War)

What else was found in the latest US government UFO files?

The triangular objects were only part of Friday's release, which marked the seventh batch of records made public under the administration's disclosure initiative. Officials reportedly told a small group of journalists that further documents would follow.

Other material examined reports connected to Skinwalker Ranch, a 512-acre property in Utah associated with claims of UFO sightings and unexplained animal activity.

According to the newly released records, government officials collected hair samples from a barbed-wire fence at the ranch in 2010.

A rancher had reportedly claimed that a skinwalker was seen on the property before dogs chased it through the fence. The recovered hair was subsequently subjected to DNA analysis.

The files also documented accounts of a shadowy figure and reports of unusual creatures, including dog-like animals said to run on two legs, as well as alleged prehistoric birds and a maggot measuring around eight feet long.

By May 2010, officials had reportedly interviewed at least 25 people, including local residents, police officers, ranchers, members of the Mormon church and the director of the local Fish and Wildlife service. The records say those interviewed described firsthand encounters with a skinwalker.

Additional documents cover unexplained sightings around California's Catalina Island and a NASA document from the 1960s outlining guidance for encounters with fragments from space.

Although the release adds detail to the government's collection of unexplained-phenomena reports, the documents do not provide definitive proof of extraterrestrial life.