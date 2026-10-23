New declassified UFO files show mysterious black triangle traveling 1,800mph over secret US military base
Home>News>US News

New declassified UFO files show mysterious black triangle traveling 1,800mph over secret US military base

The latest government release also includes strange reports from a Utah ranch linked to unexplained encounters.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: The US Government

Topics: UFO, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

Choose your content: