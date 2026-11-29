A group of Christian leaders have claimed that the American public may meet one of the unidentified phenomena in the Pentagon's UFO files.

Bishop Alan DiDio, Pastor Larry Ragland and evangelist Tony Merkel were the three men at the helm of a secretive meeting this year – which joined together Christians and government insiders like former US Army Green Beret Paul Bock, to make predictions on what could happen in the next year.

According to them, 2027 is a year of importance when it comes to the Pentagon's files, which have slowly revealed the presence of a number of strange occurrences and sightings made in the sky – signifying the potential for alien life outside of Earth.

The men now say it's all about to explode, and people need to be prepared to start 'experiencing the information they've been receiving' by the government body.

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Christian leaders were invited to a secret UFO meeting in February (Getty Stock Images)

This comes as the Pentagon began its release of its UFO files, which became declassified to the public on May 8.

The documents include UFO sightings, images and videos of spheres and craft-like objects.

To what has been released already, DiDio said: "I think this is just getting warmed up, especially in regard to what we heard about 2027."

Merkel then claimed that 'the faucet is going to get turned on' next year, and that more information would come to light.

Merkel then predicted: "I think people are going to start experiencing the information they've been receiving. And I think those two things are probably going to go hand in hand."

Ragland went on to allege that mysterious beings planned to 'reveal themselves' to humanity within months, after being told so by a source.

"He's a former CIA. He's been saying it for about 10 plus years that all the documents that he had seen, the things that he was told, is that '27 is the year... that they reveal themselves," Ragland explained.

"They are preparing to reveal themselves. If we don't get our act in order before '27, they're going to do something. That this is rumor. This is conjecture but this is what he's saying," he concluded.

According to the pastors, they talked about alien life (Getty Stock Images)

Despite a November 20 release of files providing more information to the public on the matter, DiDio said it could be part of a wider plan.

He said: "I still believe there's a desensitization that's taking place."

Ragland added: "We've been conditioned to call this a nothing burger. I mean, 20 years ago, this would be life-altering information from our government. This is not a nothing burger. The mere fact your government says UFOs. Insane."

However, despite it being largely speculated to be alien, the preachers say it could in fact be tied to worship and be a biblical reveal.

"Another word for disclosure is revelation,' Ragland said. "Ultimately, the real disclosure is coming and it is coming in the sky and it ain't an alien and it ain't a ship."

Bock, who provided a lot of the information to the preachers, allegedly set up the meeting in February, which was a three-hour briefing on what he and his team had found in terms of exterritorial.

"These are Christian men who love God, who, in the process of their investigation, working within all areas of this phenomenon within the government, outside of the government, they uncovered some information they believe was concerning," DiDio said on Bock's choice to talk with them, per the International Business Times. "They shared with us that the church really needs to wake up to this reality."

UNILAD reached out to the Pentagon/ Department of War for comment.