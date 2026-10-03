UFO whistleblower claims two species of aliens are at war above America as details leave Joe Rogan shocked
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UFO whistleblower claims two species of aliens are at war above America as details leave Joe Rogan shocked

The whistleblower claimed 'it smells like a conflict'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: YouTube/PowerfulJRE

Topics: UFO, Aliens, Joe Rogan, Conspiracy Theories

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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