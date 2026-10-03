UFO whistleblower claims two species of aliens are at war above America as details leave Joe Rogan shocked

A UFO whistleblower has claimed in a recent episode of Joe Rogan's podcast that two species of aliens are at war above the US.

You'd think that with all the talk surrounding aliens and UFOs, some unknown creature would have come and visited us on Earth by now.

But according to David Grusch, a former intelligence officer, aliens are instead fighting above America.

Speaking during a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Grusch was asked about the possibility of war taking place between non-human intelligence (NHI) in Earth's skies.

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He replied: "We've documented that... what we perceive as warfare. It looks like conflict. It smells like conflict."

"So the grays and reptilians were duking it out," Rogan asked, to which Grush replied: "I guess."

A shocked Rogan then replied: "Whoa. It sounds f****** crazy, David."

David Grusch has long believed alien life is out there (Getty Stock Photo)

While Grusch repeatedly stated that he's never seen UFO crashes or alien bodies, he claims to have proof from files on programs that are truly top-secret.

On the other hand, the US government and military has long maintained that there is no physical evidence alien life and UFOs are actually a thing.

In 2023, Grusch claimed that aliens were real and that the military had some, as he spoke to Congress under oath.

He claimed the US government was 'operating with secrecy above congressional oversight with regards to UAPs'. UAP stands for 'unidentified aerial phenomenon', which includes UFOs.

Grusch has previously suggested that the US government has an intact craft of 'non-human origin' which they have not made public.

He also claimed that the military has a 'small white' UFO in their possession, which officials have continued to deny.

Prior to his public allegations about what the White House are said to know about UFOs and alien life, Grusch worked on the Pentagon's Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, before moving into the National Reconnaissance Office's representative to the task force.

Grusch's latest comments come after Dr. Phil McGraw accused the Pentagon of lying ‘straight to our face’ regarding UFOs.

David Grusch (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

“[The government] has turned a blind eye to sightings by most Americans,” McGraw alleged

“If 99 percent prove to be nothing to see here… fine. What about the one percent?” he said, before turning on the Pentagon for how it went about declassifying information that allegedly points to alien life being real.

“Most of you are as angry as I am that the government has lied straight to our face,” McGraw continued, adding: “There is not one government agency that lets everyday Americans report UAPs.”

UNILAD has previously reached out to the Department of War for comment.