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Donald Trump's war of choice against Iran could begin winding down soon after the president signed a ceasefire agreement with what remains of the leadership in Tehran, in a move that has left many on the right of American politics confused.

Perhaps few people have been left more confused by this than Joe Rogan, whose massively popular podcast has featured frequent criticism of the US-Israeli military operation in recent weeks

The 58-year-old influential podcast host has previously railed against America's 'forever wars' and even gave President Trump a favorable response following an interview during his election campaign where he told Rogan - "I'm not going to start wars, I'm going to stop wars."

But since taking office for a second time, Trump has directed military attacks on both Venezuela and Iran while also expanding US military operations in Nigeria, Somalia, Yemen, and Syria. On Wednesday, Rogan shared his theory about why the president appears to have gone back on his word.

Joe Rogan threw the weight of his podcast empire behind Trump's 2024 bid for re-election (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

During the latest episode of his podcast, this week featuring Arsenio Hall, Rogan dropped his grand theory about why Trump had started yet another deadly war in the Middle East, only to back out a month later with the Islamic Republic's leadership still in place.

Hall told Rogan that 'misdirection' had been a primary driving force in American politics for decades, with presidents exercising their control over foreign policy to distract the public from domestic concerns.

Agreeing with Hall, he said that President Clinton had done this in 1999 with Yugoslavia, when he supposedly started 'bombing some other countries' to distract from the Monica Lewinsky scandal - which would ultimately lead to a failed impeachment attempt.

He then pointed out the one thing that everyone had been talking about before the US and Israel launched a strike that decapitated the Iranian leadership, February 28, but had been pushed off the agenda by the escalation in the Middle East.

Trump agreed to a ceasefire deal on Tuesday, just minutes before his deadline for destroy Iran's 7000-year-old civilization passed (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Rogan explained: “Look, the Epstein files comes out — we go to war with Iran. It’s a good way to get people to stop talking about certain things.

“You give them a new problem to think about.”

Indeed, the war against Iran came barely a month after Congress' Epstein Files Transparency Act forced the release of millions of documents relating to the dead convicted pedophile, with the files mentioning Trump by name thousands of times.

The fallout from one of the biggest scandals affecting wealthy and powerful men in America of all time had quickly become a millstone around the administration's neck, with every press conference and announcement dogged by questions about Epstein and whether anyone in the files would see any legal repercussions.

But with the US carrying out its four-decade old plan to remove the Ayatollahs from Iran, risking a regional escalation and sending global economies and financial markets into meltdown, public scrutiny over the Epstein files has faded into the background.

It is not the first time that Rogan has accused Trump of engaging in controversial political movements in an attempt to distract the public from the files, stating back in January that the president had agreed to the deadly escalation of ICE raids in Minnesota 'on purpose' to divert attention from Epstein.

Featured Image Credit: YouTube/Powerful JRE