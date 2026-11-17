The FBI has issued a statement urging businesses to 'strengthen access controls' after 178 companies across the globe were hit by a cyberattack.

Zoom, HSBC, Equifax, CNN, Salesforce, and IKEA are among the companies to have been impacted by the attack which saw hackers use malicious JavaScript code to target users on Monday (November 16).

Hackers targeted vulnerabilities in Optimizely, a website optimization ⁠platform used by the 178 companies affected.

Optimizely has since confirmed the malicious code has been removed, while also addressing the vulnerability that allowed the hackers to enter in the first place.

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178 companies have been affected the cyberattack (Getty Stock Photo)

It remains unclear at this stage how many people have been affected at this stage, with the FBI having now issued a cyber threat warning.

The agency said in a statement on X: "The FBI is urging businesses and organizations to strengthen access controls, monitor suspicious automated activity, and report potential compromises to ic3.gov."

The FBI, in particular, referred to a separate issue which is seeing cyber hackers using artificial intelligence to gain access to major services across the US.

"The FBI issued a FLASH advisory warning that cybercriminals and state-aligned hackers are exploiting ARTEX, a super intelligence-powered penetration testing framework, to automate attacks against businesses and organizations worldwide," the FBI added.

"ARTEX can accelerate intrusions from initial targeting to privileged access in under three hours. It was used in the October ConnectWise supply-chain compromise, which exposed Microsoft 365 customer environments and involved attempted authentication against more than 2,250 downstream tenants."

The FBI has issued a statement (Getty Stock Photo)

Full list of 178 companies impacted

Banking and finance: Paychex; HSBC US; Equifax; SmartAsset; HSBC Hong Kong; ABN AMRO; TaxAct; HSBC Mexico; HSBC Singapore; NetCredit; Associated Bank; S-Pankki; Equifax Canada; Equifax UK; The Work Number; Funding Circle; HSBC Australia; CashNetUSA; OnDeck; ICS Cards; HSBC UAE; HSBC Malaysia; Rest Super; HSBC Taiwan; HSBC Vietnam; HSBC Egypt; HSBC Philippines; SmartAdvisor Match; Compare Club; ABN AMRO Lease; Energy Scout; Hang Seng Investment

Technology: Zoom; Bitly; Salesforce; GitLab; Optimizely; Mixpanel; Typeform; InMotion Hosting; Wasabi; Perforce/Zend/Puppet; Tableau; Hootsuite; Smartsheet; MuleSoft; Thales/Imperva; Tricentis; Web Hosting Hub; QR Code Generator; ServiceChannel; Brandfolder; Intelex; Enverus; Accruent.

Retail: IKEA; ASOS; Mattel; American Eagle; Scheels; Ariat; American Girl; StackSocial; Crocs India; Levi's Japan; Todd Snyder; Levi's Indonesia; Just Russel; Loloi Rugs; Levi's Australia; Levi's Malaysia; Levi's Philippines; Levi's Singapore; Levi's Korea; Levi's New Zealand.

Streaming and entertainment: Peacock; D&D Beyond; Wizards of the Coast; NOW TV; Zattoo; Crave; Starz; SkyShowtime; Bravo; SeaWorld; WOW (Sky Deutschland); NOW Italia.

News and media: CNN; BBC; Fox News; NPR; CTV News; Fox Sports; BNN Bloomberg/CP24; TSN; Top Gear; BBC Earth.

Travel: laska Airlines/Hawaiian Airlines; Transavia; Air France-KLM; KLM Netherlands; Trafalgar; Contiki; Insight Vacations; The Travel Corporation; Costsaver.

Healthcare and pharmaceuticals: Fluke; eMaint; Fluke Networks; Vaillant Germany; Fluke Process Instruments; Fluke Biomedical; Landauer; Vaillant Spain.

Telecommunications: Virgin Media; Virgin Media O2; Vodafone Australia; O2; TPG Telecom; Mint Mobile; TalkTalk.

Cryptocurrency and trading: Ledger; IG; OANDA/Coinpass; Interactive Investor; TMS Brokers; Betashares.

Insurance: Asurion/uBreakiFix; Mutual of Omaha; Admiral; Securian Financial; eRenterPlan; AKA.

Property and real estate: Buildium (managebuilding.com); Loft Living apartments; Buildium; HireAHelper; Flytte.no and sister comparison sites; MovingPlace.

Food and hospitality: Restaurant ordering sites (order.online); Heineken; Home Chef; Starbucks Canada; Cinnabon.

Home: Resideo; Honeywell Home; myQ; Chamberlain; First Alert.

Nonprofit and civic organizations: Change.org; ASPCA; UNICEF USA; DonorsChoose.

Gambling: Betsson; PokerStars; Tombola; Betfred.

Professional services: Freshfields; CohnReznick; Baringa; Cro Metrics.

Logistics and shipping: ShipStation/ShipEngine; Stamps.com; ShipEngine.

Automotive: Lucid Motors; O'Brien Glass; Chevrolet dealer network, including Bill Rapp.

Education: Walden University; Perlego; Chamberlain University.