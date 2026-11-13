Microsoft issues statement following massive global outage and reveals a fix is 'not working as expected'
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Microsoft issues statement following massive global outage and reveals a fix is 'not working as expected'

Courts, government agencies, an airline, even AI rivals have been hit by the outage

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Topics: Microsoft, World News, Technology

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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