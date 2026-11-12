Over 160 million Americans would be exempt from US military draft in WW3, but expert warns this could change
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Over 160 million Americans would be exempt from US military draft in WW3, but expert warns this could change

While the Vietnam War relied on a birthday lottery, a modern US conscription drive could look very different if global conflict erupts

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Andrei Pungovschi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Topics: US News, Military

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe writes words for UNILAD during the ungodly hours when the rest of the country is sensibly asleep. Armed with a background in investigative reporting, she now dedicates her brain cells to dissecting pop culture discourse, viral absurdities, and breaking news across the US. Outside of work, she enjoys squinting at daylight, hoarding unplayed Steam games, and trying to convince people that journalism at 3 AM is glamorous.

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