Polar vortex faces off against historically strong El Niño as experts warn of unusual winter ahead
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Polar vortex faces off against historically strong El Niño as experts warn of unusual winter ahead

The two forces are now effectively battling it out in the atmosphere

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory/Lauren Dauphin/NASA GSFC

Topics: Science, Weather, El Niño

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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