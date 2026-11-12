NYC mayor Mamdani speaks out after eight killed and at least 19 injured in building collapse
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NYC mayor Mamdani speaks out after eight killed and at least 19 injured in building collapse

A huge rescue mission is still underway after the three-storey building collapsed in Brooklyn

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Topics: US News, New York

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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