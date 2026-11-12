NYC mayor Mamdani speaks out after eight killed and at least 19 injured in building collapse

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdami has confirmed that eight people have died after a building partially collapsed in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon (November 11).

The devastating incident triggered a huge rescue operation by the New York Fire Department (FDNY), with Mamdami stating rescue workers had spent the night 'working under extremely dangerous conditions to find and save anyone who may still be trapped.'

In a statement on X, the mayor said: "I am heartbroken that eight New Yorkers have now lost their lives and at least 17 have been injured, including three firefighters.

"There are no words for a loss of this magnitude. My heart is with the families and loved ones of those we have lost, those who are injured and everyone grieving today."

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Firefighters have been seen searching the rubble with their bare hands (Kena Betancur / AFP via Getty Images)

He confirmed that rescue operations are still ongoing while urging locals to stay clear of the area. Mamdami also asked people to keep first responders and those affected by the fatal incident in their thoughts.

In a more recent update, FDNY has confirmed that at least 19 people are injured, including four who have been taken to nearby hospitals in a critical condition.

According to New York City fire commissioner Lillian Bonsignore, seven children were among those affected by the collapse, though she didn't confirm whether the fatalities were adults or children.

The building that collapsed included a store at ground level and at least one apartment upstairs.

“That particular lot has been vacant for a long time. It used to be a senior, adult day care,” New York State Rep. Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn told NY1.

“They were waiting for a permit to build affordable housing. We don’t know the details in terms of why the building collapsed but all I know is it’s been probably neglected.”

Mamdani confirmed at least eight people have died (Kena Betancur / AFP via Getty Images)

While the cause of the collapse has not been officially confirmed, New York's buildings commissioner Ahmed Tigani said that construction workers were excavating an empty lot next door for a new building when the building began to fall.

Aerial footage recorded from the scene revealed dozens of firefighters desperately searching the rubble, while canines and drones worked to locate any remaining survivors.

One of the deceased appears to be a 23-year-old construction worker who was working in the pit next door when the building fell.

Joyette Kerr told the BBC she had been in the church across the street from the collapsed building, where she met the construction worker's wife.

"His wife was very hysterical. She couldn't take the pain," Kerr told the publication, explaining she had been up all night praying with the family.

She added: "To me I feel like I’m doing what I should be doing try to help in a time of need."