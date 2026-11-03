Rhabdomyolysis symptoms explained as 'perfectly healthy' NYC Marathon runner dies of condition near finish line
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Rhabdomyolysis symptoms explained as 'perfectly healthy' NYC Marathon runner dies of condition near finish line

Rachel Apa died after collapsing in the 24th mile of the New York City marathon

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Topics: US News, Health, New York

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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