Chilling history of the 'most haunted road in the world' just 50 minutes from NYC
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Chilling history of the 'most haunted road in the world' just 50 minutes from NYC

The road had a real-life crime occur by the Iceman killer back in the 80s

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: YouTube/@epicexploration

Topics: Ghosts, US News, New York

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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