Inside the abandoned hospital that became one of America's most haunted buildings
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Inside the abandoned hospital that became one of America's most haunted buildings

Around 6,000 people have reportedly died at the former tuberculosis hospital

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: University of Louisville Photography Archives

Topics: Ghosts, Halloween, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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